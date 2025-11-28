Oregon State hires Alabama co-OC JaMarcus Shephard as head coach

By Chris Vannini The Athletic

Oregon State hired Alabama co-offensive coordinator JaMarcus Shephard as its head coach Friday.

Shephard, 42, spent the past two seasons at Alabama after following Kalen DeBoer from Washington, where Shephard coached wide receivers and also served as assistant head coach for two years. He also worked at Washington State in 2016, giving him more experience in the area.

Shephard has developed some of the best receivers in college football in recent years, including Ryan Williams, Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, Jalen McMillan and Germie Bernard. As an assistant at Purdue, Shephard developed David Bell into a two-time All-Big Ten selection.

“His character and persona are top-notch and genuine, which will make all of Beaver Nation proud,” Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said in a statement. “His values align perfectly as an exceptional leader who fosters a sincere connection with his student athletes. He has coached at the highest level, with stops in the Pacific Northwest, and I cannot wait to see him on the recruiting trail and leading our football program to immediate success.”

Shephard will be introduced Tuesday at a news conference.

At Oregon State, Shephard replaces Trent Bray, who was fired midway through his second season. Bray had been promoted to replace Jonathan Smith.

Oregon State is 2-9 and finishes its season Saturday against Washington State.

