Russian drones, missiles attack Kyiv, injure 6, cause damage

Reuters

Russian drones and missiles attacked districts of Kyiv early on Saturday, injuring six people, officials said, with explosions sounding and drone debris falling.

The head of Kyiv’s military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said there had been strikes at six locations, with apartment buildings and other dwellings hit in the city of 3 million.

Tkachenko said six people had been injured, including a child and one person in hospital in serious condition.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a strike had triggered a fire in the lower floors of a high-rise apartment block west of the city center. Another fire broke out and was quickly brought under control in a central district.

Tkachenko said another fire had been triggered in an apartment building in a district on the east bank of the Dnipro River, but provided no further details.

Air defense units were operating in the capital.

Pictures posted online showed at least one apartment building on fire and emergency crews working alongside damaged buildings and in streets littered with debris.