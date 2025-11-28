Scale House Market to hold first-ever Winter Market this weekend

This weekend, locals can do their Christmas shopping somewhere new.

There will be dozens of local businesses and food vendors at the first annual Winter Market at the Quarry, located at 4422 E. Eighth Ave. in Spokane Valley, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, said Brittany Tyler, director of Scale House Market and CEO of Four Roots. The Quarry is a 50-acre property that is owned by the Spokane Conservation District.

The Scale House Market’s Winter Market is meant to be a small business incubator, Tyler said, where local business owners can launch into selling products. The Scale House Market opened in May.

“We are doing a really holiday-themed event out here with two days of local shopping,” Tyler said.

Tyler is hoping to see thousands of people come to shop this weekend.

Most of the shopping will be inside the building, but hot food vendors will be outside, Tyler said. Food vendors include Blissful Whiskey, House on a Hill and Hannah’s Corner Bakery.

Photos with Santa will also be outside. There will also be live music playing throughout both days.

“It’s really an opportunity for the community to come in and do their holiday shopping locally,” Tyler said. “It’s going to be a really fun family, community gathering place. We just think it’s really important to shop local.”