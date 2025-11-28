Sharpshooting Sam Houston rolls past Idaho men’s basketball in Boise

From staff reports

BOISE – Sam Houston State shot at a scorching clip during a dominant second half and blew past Idaho 94-68 on Friday in the Holiday Hoops Classic at Idaho Central Arena.

The Bearkats (5-2) outscored Idaho 57-28 in the second half, shooting 63.6% from the floor and 10 of 16 from 3-point range during the period.

The Vandals (4-3) actually led 43-39 a couple of minutes into the second, but Sam Houston hit six straight 3-point attempts during a 20-5 run that spanned about five minutes midway through the second.

In all, the Bearkats shot 55.4% from the field and 16 of 27 (59.3%) on 3s. Idaho hit 25 of 56 (44.6%) field goals and went 11 of 37 (29.7%) from beyond the arc.

Bearkats forward Isaiah Manning led all players with 18 points, shooting 4 of 4 on 3s.

Idaho guard Jack Payne, playing in his hometown, had a team-high 14 points while fellow Treasure Valley native Jackson Rasmussen scored 12.