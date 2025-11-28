Spokane Chiefs comeback attempt falls short in 5-4 road loss to Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – JP Hurlburt scored two goals in the second period to give the home team a lead it would not surrender and the visiting Spokane Chiefs lost to the Kamloops Blazers 5-4 in a Western Hockey League game at Sandman Centre on Friday.

Hurlburt, the league’s leading goal scorer (20) and points leader (47) broke a 3-3 tie just 1 minute, 21 seconds into the second period, and added another with 1:31 left in the frame.

The insurance goal proved to be critical, as the Chiefs (12-12-0-0) made it one-goal game on Harry Mattern’s first WHL goal midway through the third period. Despite outshooting Kamloops 13-3 in the third, the Chiefs did not find the equalizer and dropped their second game in a row and third in their last five games.

Chase Harrington, fresh off the CHL USA Prospects Challenge last week, got the visitors on the board first just 3:38 into the first period with his eighth goal of the season.

But Kamloops (12-10-2-2) answered barely a minute later, the first of three unanswered goals.

Spokane defenseman Rhett Sather and forward Owen Martin scored their fourth and fifth goals, respectively, 58 seconds apart at the end of the first to tie it up.

Goalie Linus Vieillard made 24 saves. The Chiefs went 0 for 1 on the power play and is now a league-worst 7 for 88 (8.0%) for the season. No other team is less than 16% and only three other teams are less than 20% this season.

The Chiefs host the Kelowna Rockets Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at the Arena.