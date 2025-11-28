Woman dies in Thanksgiving rollover crash north of Airway Heights

A woman died in a rollover crash north of Airway Heights on Thanksgiving evening, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The car holding two female passengers was traveling south on North Rambo Road, near West Euclid Road, when it left the roadway and rolled, the release said. It’s unclear what caused the car to travel off the road.

When deputies responded to the crash around 5 p.m., they found a passerby trying to help, the sheriff’s office said. One woman was pronounced dead on scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the woman who died.