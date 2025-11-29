A Grip on Sports: The revamped college football rivalry weekend continues, though locally the future is more important in some regards

A GRIP ON SPORTS • I am sure you have plans for today. They probably include watching a lot of college football. It is rivalry Saturday after all. At least it is for traditional ones not decimated by realignment.

• There is a possibility in the not-so-distant future Washington State’s matchup with Oregon State can become a bitter rivalry. With all that entails. Heck, the two schools had some ugly games late in the first decade of this century. But their recent cordial relationship as the two fought to keep the Pac-12 name alive seems to preclude that at the moment.

Then again, that battle ends to some degree this afternoon in Pullman. When the Cougars walk off the Gesa Field turf and head to their plush locker room, they will either be headed to a bowl game or to next season’s opener. The outcome will be determined on the field. For them at least.

The Beavers’ path has been etched in stone for a while. The only aspect in doubt most of this week was who would be leading the way. And, thanks to Friday’s announcement Oregon State has hired Alabama assistant JaMarcus Shepard as head football coach, even that variable has disappeared.

All that remains is the final game between the two remaining legacy Pac-12 schools. And a future with a rebuilt conference of, currently, eight football-playing members and Gonzaga.

WSU: Forget about all the outside noise. The conference’s future. The school’s financial future. The athletic department’s future leadership. For one day at least, that has to be pushed away. Today is all about the football team’s seniors. Honoring their past contributions. Watching their present performance. And hoping they will have one more game to play. Greg Woods delves into all that is on the line today for Washington State in their final regular season game. … He also has keys to the contest and reasons why he believes the Cougars will win. … The Beavers come in knowing who their next coach will be. Funny thing, JaMarcus Shepard once coached in Pullman, wearing a Crimson shirt. How will that impact the current team’s effort to sweep the two-game series? Who knows. … John Canzano knows the backstory of the hire and shares it. … The Cougar women’s basketball team earned their first win of the season, topping Miami (Ohio) in the Paradise Jam. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner has his mailbag in the Mercury News and passes along the weekly football recruiting roundup. … What is on tap today? More rivalry games of course. More data for the CFP committee. And maybe an upset or two.

• Here are the rest of the (current, old and future) Pac-12 games this week, listed chronologically and including the latest Associated Press rankings if applicable. The schedule below also includes any game in which finding news turned out to be nearly impossible.

– No. 14 Utah 31, Kansas 21: The Utes once again had to rally to win. It won’t be enough to get them in the CFP field, probably, but it may be good enough for Kyle Whittingham to ride off into retirement.

– Air Force 41, Colorado State 21: With all eyes on the future, and future coach Jim Mora, the Rams fell flat in the present. But, hey, the new guy has been picked.

– Boise State 25, Utah State 24: The Broncos scored late to rally past the Aggies and ruin their chance at a perfect home record this season. The win also gave BSU a chance for another MWC title in their final season.

– Arizona 23, Arizona State 7: It was pretty funny watching the Wildcats parade around ASU’s field with the ancient Territorial Cup in their possession. Maybe not to Sun Devil fans, but to someone with no rooting interest it showed college football’s traditions are going to be hard to kill.

– Colorado at Kansas State (9 a.m., FS1): This will be the final game of the season for the Buffs. Could it also be the final game for Deion Sanders as their head coach? He won’t be fired but the way this season unfolded, it may be.

– No. 5 Oregon at Washington (12:30 p.m., CBS): There are not many West Coast rivalry games with more vitriol between the fan bases. But one team, Oregon, has so much more on the line today than the other, it’s hard to see a scenario in which Washington wins. But we do. If the Huskies start fast, Dan Lanning’s team begins to press, boom, UW has a great chance. Make sense?

– UCLA at No. 19 USC (1:30, NBC): Speaking of violent rivalries, we have experienced in person fist-fights based on the outcome of this game. Of course, that was about 50 years ago, but the hatred hasn’t subsided too much. There is no chance the Bruins can stay in this, is there? Not against the mighty Trojans.

– SMU at California (5, ESPN2): The Bears are still undecided on their new coach, something the school across the Bay can’t say anymore.

– Fresno State at San Jose State (7:30, FS1): If you really want to watch the Bulldogs’ final Mountain West football game, you can.

• In basketball news, Colorado beat up the Washington men and earned a dominating win. … Colorado State got past South Florida. …The Washington women won again. … So did USC.

Gonzaga: Dave Boling was just in Las Vegas, where he had the privilege of watching a bunch of young men win a lot of money. No, not in a casino. In a basketball arena. And it made him wonder if the new era of NIL payouts – read, salary – is really good for college sports. … Speaking of such things, Theo Lawson has this story on a pending free agent, former Princeton forward Caden Pierce, considering Gonzaga. He’ll visit, where he can reconnect with former high school teammate Braden Huff. … The women are in Florida for their holiday tournament and came within a possession or two of rallying past Indiana. But a couple whistles went against the Zags and they fell 76-72. Greg Lee watched and has this story. … Elsewhere in the WCC, the Saint Mary’s men lost decisively to Vanderbilt in the finals of their tournament in the Bahamas.

EWU: The Eagle women held off Nevada 58-57 in Portland on Friday. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, UC Davis earned a high-enough FCS playoff seed to have a bye this week. … Northern Colorado has already lost a player to the portal, even though he will have to wait for it to open. … In basketball news, the Northern Arizona men won a holiday tournament last night.

Idaho: Sam Houston State shot well. The Vandal men did not. The result was an easy 94-68 win for the Bearkats in Boise. … The UI women won again, topping Colgate 82-53 at America’s most-beautiful campus, UC Irvine. It was the Vandals’ fifth consecutive victory.

Chiefs: Spokane was at Kamloops last night, fell behind early and saw its rally fall just short. Dave Nichols has the coverage of the Chiefs’ 5-4 loss to the Blazers.

Seahawks: We linked this Seattle Times story on the Hawks battling Minnesota in the offseason for a free-agent offensive guard Will Fries. It ran on the S-R site this morning. We link it again. … What should you be watching tomorrow afternoon? … The Hawks are healthier than they’ve been in a while. … The Vikings moved on from Sam Darnold mainly because they felt they had a cheaper, and better, replacement in J.J. McCarthy. Only half that description is probably true.

