Dear Annie: Facing Christmas with an aching heart

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: Though I’m young, I often feel as if I’m living the life of someone much older. This past year, many brewing family crises collided between March and April.

One relative passed away from a long illness, but the loss still hit hard. Around the same time, my father lost our family home, and we were evicted in March, losing many things of sentimental and monetary value. I learned of the final eviction at the funeral. Soon after, my mother initiated a long-awaited divorce and begged me to lie to my newly homeless father about her and my sister’s situation.

In early April, two more relatives died suddenly. They’d hidden how sick they were. These two were the emotional backbone of our family, hosting Christmas every year of my childhood. I was incredibly close to them, and taking both off life support was devastating. Around that time, my own health began to falter, whether from stress or something else. Another relative was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer but is hanging on.

More has happened, but things have mostly shaken out OK. My family is now scattered across states and time zones, and my father travels regularly for work, staying with friends when he does.

How the heck do I celebrate Christmas? Should I skip it? We have no plan and no home base, and my father’s side is unavailable. Some relatives are fighting, and the thought of celebrating without everyone breaks my heart. But I realize that’s already happening.

I want to buy a few things to keep for future Christmases to remind me of – and honor – those we’ve lost (one person especially loved the holiday and passed that joy on to me). I just fear the day will feel depressing and tense. My partner’s family would be happy to have me, but I think that would upset me more, having to smile through my sadness. And despite it all, I find myself wanting to sing Christmas songs already. – Caroler in Crisis

Dear Caroler: You’ve endured more in a year than many face in a lifetime. No wonder Christmas feels impossible.

Give yourself grace, let emotions come and go as they do and remember you’re doing your best. It’s natural to feel lost after so much change and instability, and it’s OK to not celebrate the way you used to. If all you can manage is something small, such as lighting a candle, hanging one ornament or playing a single carol, that’s enough. Your wish to honor your relatives who loved Christmas is enough.

If you spend the day with your partner’s family, don’t put on an act. Let them know it’s a tender time; I’m sure they’ll understand. Or, if you’d rather keep it small this year with your mother and sister, lean into that.

This first Christmas will be hard, but it’s also a beginning. You’re not skipping this day but simply reshaping it around what’s still here.

Dear Annie: I went to the nail salon recently. While I was there, a woman getting a pedicure near me was playing music on her cellphone loudly enough for people to hear. I got the impression she was doing this to help her relax. I was sitting in another chair and didn’t say anything, but I thought she should have checked with people around her first as a courtesy if she wasn’t going to use earbuds.

Am I overreacting? Thank you. – Wishing for Quiet

Dear Wishing: You’re not overreacting. Too many people these days treat their personal playlists like public entertainment because they can bring them anywhere.

You were right not to cause a scene; next time, flag down your nail tech or mention it at the front desk and let them handle it. They can gently remind clients to use headphones or turn the volume down, no confrontation required.

I guarantee you weren’t the only one wishing for a quiet space to sit back and kick up your feet.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.