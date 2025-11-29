France’s Macron to meet Zelenskyy for talks on U.S. peace plan

By Samy Adghirni Bloomberg

French President Emmanuel Macron will meet his counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on Monday for discussions about the conditions for a “fair and lasting peace” in Ukraine, the French presidency said.

France and other allies of Ukraine have been stepping up their support of Zelenskyy, who is under pressure to agree on a U.S.-led peace deal that initially drew the ire of officials in Kyiv and in Europe.

European and Ukrainian diplomats pushed for changes in the proposal during a meeting with U.S. officials last week in Geneva.

While the tweaked version of the plan hasn’t been disclosed, President Donald Trump earlier this week hailed “tremendous progress” in talks to iron out key issues. His envoy Steve Witkoff is set to visit Russia next week to meet with President Vladimir Putin.

Zelenskyy is set to travel to Paris amid a severe political crisis at home following a corruption probe that led to the resignation of his chief of staff Andriy Yermak, who was also a key negotiator in peace talks.