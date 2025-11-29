Idaho women’s basketball wins sixth straight, stomps Wichita State

From staff reports

IRVINE, California – The Idaho women’s basketball team had another high-scoring game and cruised to another lopsided victory.

The Vandals extended their winning streak to six during what’s been an impressive nonconference run, rolling past Wichita State 83-61 on Saturday at Bren Events Center in the UC Irvine Thanksgiving Classic.

Idaho (7-1) led for almost the entirety of the game after Wichita State (1-7) opened the scoring. The Vandals went ahead by a big margin with an 11-0 run in the second quarter.

Senior guard Kyra Gardner tallied a game-high 21 points for the Vandals, who have scored more than 80 points in four straight games – all blowout wins. Idaho is a top-20 scoring team in the nation.

Junior guard Hope Hassmann added 12 points, hitting three 3s in the second period. Five other players scored seven or more points as Idaho shot 34 of 72 (47.2%) as a team and 9 of 30 (30%) from deep.

The Shockers shot 32.4% from the field and 4 of 18 (22.2%) from 3-point range.