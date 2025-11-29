Krispy Kreme drops Snoopy doughnuts. How to get new Peanuts collection.

By Kate Perez USA Today

You’re a doughnut, Charlie Brown!

Krispy Kreme is set to drop a collaboration with Peanuts this weekend with sweet treats centered around Charles Schultz’s favorite characters.

The launch extends an already celebratory year for the popular comic. Oct. 2 marked 75 years of the comic strip and its beloved characters, who served as the inspiration behind the batch of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

If you’re looking to satisfy your Snoopy sweet tooth this weekend, here’s what you need to know about the new doughnut collection – and how to get them.

When and where to buy





The collection is available in-shop at Krispy Kreme locations or for pickup or delivery beginning this Saturday. Prices vary by location.

What are the flavors?





The collaboration features a mix of fresh flavors and ones from past holiday times. Three new Peanuts-centric flavors are available this season: The Snoopy Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, which is a Snoopy-shaped doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in vanilla flavored icing, and decorated with a Snoopy face.