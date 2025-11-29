Krispy Kreme drops Snoopy doughnuts. How to get new Peanuts collection.
You’re a doughnut, Charlie Brown!
Krispy Kreme is set to drop a collaboration with Peanuts this weekend with sweet treats centered around Charles Schultz’s favorite characters.
The launch extends an already celebratory year for the popular comic. Oct. 2 marked 75 years of the comic strip and its beloved characters, who served as the inspiration behind the batch of Krispy Kreme doughnuts.
If you’re looking to satisfy your Snoopy sweet tooth this weekend, here’s what you need to know about the new doughnut collection – and how to get them.
When and where to buy
The collection is available in-shop at Krispy Kreme locations or for pickup or delivery beginning this Saturday. Prices vary by location.
What are the flavors?
The collaboration features a mix of fresh flavors and ones from past holiday times. Three new Peanuts-centric flavors are available this season: The Snoopy Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, which is a Snoopy-shaped doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in vanilla flavored icing, and decorated with a Snoopy face.
topped with a chocolate flavored buttercreme-zig-zag and ornament hook to look like Charlie Brown's shirt.
Fans can order the doughnuts and receive them in a special box decked out with Peanuts characters, including Charlie Brown, Woodstock, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and Sally.
The collaboration also brings back two returning flavors – the Santa Belly and Holiday Sprinkle doughnuts. The Santa Belly doughnut is an unglazed shell doughnut filled with White Kreme filling that is decorated with a chocolate flavored buttercreme Santa belt and topped with a Santa buckle sugar piece, while the Holiday Sprinkle doughnut is an original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with festive sprinkles.