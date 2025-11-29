No. 5 LSU outclasses Washington State women’s basketball at Paradise Jam

From staff reports

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands – Already in the midst of a rough start to its season, the Washington State women’s basketball team got a troubling draw for its second game at the Paradise Jam.

The Cougars had to face No. 5 LSU, which set an NCAA record the day before with its seventh straight game scoring over 100 points.

Suffice to say, it was not a favorable matchup for WSU.

The Tigers extended their record scoring streak to eight, thoroughly outclassing the Cougars for a 112-35 win Saturday.

WSU (1-7) shot 13 of 48 (27.1%) from the field, committed a whopping 31 turnovers and was outrebounded 52-15. The Tigers (8-0) led 29-8 after the first period and piled on from there. They outscored WSU 28-3 in the fourth.

Seven players scored in double figures for LSU, led by All-American guard Flau’jae Johnson’s 16 points. The Tigers shot 40 of 71 (56.3%) from the floor.

Guard Charlotte Abraham led WSU with 10 points.