Over 2,000 gallons of fuel recovered at BP pipeline spill near Everett

By Sydney Brownstone Seattle Times

Nearly 2,300 gallons of fuel have been recovered from a blueberry farm near Everett after a leak from BP’s Olympic Pipeline this month.

The pipeline carries gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. A leak cut off the jet fuel supply to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport for nearly two weeks and resulted in emergency declarations from the governors of both Washington and Oregon. The Olympic Pipeline runs from Whatcom County to Portland and supplies more than 90% of Oregon’s transportation fuel.

The total amount of fuel spilled has not yet been measured, but the damaged part of the pipeline was fixed and fully put back into service on Saturday, according to a BP statement.

The spill was first reported as sheen in a drainage ditch in an agricultural field on Nov. 11. Jet fuel started flowing again through the pipes a couple of days before Thanksgiving. So far the fuel recovered at the site, near the Snohomish River, is equal to about 54 oil barrels.

This week, the Washington State Department of Ecology fined BP, formerly British Petroleum, $3.8 million for a 2023 spill that leaked 21,000 gallons of gasoline into farmland and waterways near Conway, including 4,000 gallons into a salmon-bearing stream.

None of the pipeline’s product has been reported outside of the farmland where crews have been working on recovery, according to BP.