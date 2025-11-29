Prep roundup: Ridgeline boys, girls basketball sweep Eastmont; Lewis and Clark girls knock off Pullman

Roundup of Saturday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League. All games are nonleague season openers for both teams.

Boys

Ridgeline 65, Eastmont 41: Caden Andreas scored 25 points and the visiting Falcons (1-0) defeated the Wildcats (0-1). Tyse Lewallen led Eastmont with 17 points.

Pullman 51, Lewis and Clark 48: Brandon Brown finished with 22 points, going 10 of 14 at the free throw line and the visiting Greyhounds (1-0) defeated the Tigers (0-1). Krus Kimmet led LC with 13 points.

Girls

Ridgeline 66, Eastmont 45: Noelia Axton scored 19 points, Madilyn Crowley added 17 and the visiting Falcons (1-0) defeated the Wildcats (0-1). Giselle Hoven led Eastmont with 13 points.

Lewis and Clark 52, Pullman 39: Olivia Baird scored 16 points and the Tigers (1-0) defeated the visiting Greyhounds (0-1). Grace Kuhle went 7-for-7 in free throws for Pullman.