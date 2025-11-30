A toast to Christmas spirits at Christmas Tree Elegance

Cassey Palmer, left, and Annika Gentha of Finnoe Design and Fabrication Company, talk Nov. 17 about ideas for the company’s tree for Christmas Tree Elegance this year. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

If You Go

Sparks flew last year at Christmas Tree Elegance when a group of iron and steel fabricators worked together to create a glittering tree. They named it “When Sparks Fly” and the prize package included a custom-built outdoor swing and fireplace.

The group has returned for their second year, led by team members Cassey Palmer and Annika Genthe from Finnoe Design and Fabrication.

“Last year was super fun,” said Palmer. “We needed a bigger bucket to hold all the tickets.”

They both volunteered to sell raffle tickets at the event and delighted in hearing and seeing the responses to their tree.

In keeping with the industrial vibe, she and Genthe decided to decorate their 2025 tree using the Finnoe company colors, red and black.

Finding a 7½ foot, pre-lit, black tree proved challenging, but Palmer secured one online. Then Genthe got to work.

“I do all the pretty stuff and the paperwork,” she said.

Genthe fashioned garlands by stringing large red, black and silver baubles on floral wire. She added silver and red poinsettias and topped the tree with sprigs of cheery holly berries and silver ferns.

“I learned new decorating skills,” she said. “I bought a house this year and have space for a real tree. I’m excited to decorate it!”

Meanwhile, Palmer secured donation-funded prizes and began creating the prize package pièce de résistance – a custom-built wood and steel bar. It serves as the focal point for the Christmas Spirits tree.

“The prizes are everything you need for a man cave, or a woman’s cave,” Palmer said.

That includes a television, a dart board, a poker table and a $250 gift card for a custom-designed neon sign. They augmented a cocktail kit with glassware found at the Spokane Symphony Associates annual Upscale Sale.

Since 1983, Spokane Symphony Associates has hosted Christmas Tree Elegance to benefit the Spokane Symphony. Raffle tickets are $1 and offer hopefuls a chance to win a tree and a prize package with a cash value of up to $4,999 while supporting the city’s symphony.

This year, nine trees will fill the mezzanine of the Historic Davenport Hotel with prizes that include $4,500 cash, a Lego tree, an outdoor living tree featuring a $1,500 Silver Mountain Resort Gift Card and more.

Seven trees will line River Park Square’s second floor. The prizes available include $4,400 in cash, a hardware tree filled with tools, paint and outdoor living items, as well as a Talk to the Animals tree that offers everything from veterinary visits to pet grooming gift certificates and a membership to Cat Tails.

River Park Square is where you’ll find tree No. 13, Christmas Spirits.

“The bar is the most extensive part of the package,” Palmer said.

Finnoe Design and Fabrication owner, Ben Finnoe, said the custom-built creation features a bit of local history. The company is located on the site of the former Kaiser Aluminum magnesium plant.

“We included a boiler gauge from the magnesium plant in the bar’s wine rack,” he said.

He enjoyed motivating others in the steel fabrication industry to participate in the event, including tree sponsor SteelFab Oregon.

“It’s a chance to be part of the wider community,” Finnoe said.

It also provides a point of pride for his 140 employees.

“They can take their families down to see the tree and say, ‘This is us! I work here.’”