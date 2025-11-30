Michael Deeds: Boise pizzeria gives 600 free pies to SNAP recipients. Idaho finds way to whine

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

When Flying Pie Pizzaria announced that it would give away a free 10-inch pie last Wednesday to anyone who was SNAP-eligible with an EBT card, it felt like a timely, generous gesture.

Sure, the temporary lapse in funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) had ended. (Thanks, dysfunctional federal government!) But as the Boise-based chain posted on Facebook, “the holidays stretch every dollar – so we want to help where we can. If you’re currently SNAP/EBT eligible, come in today and enjoy a FREE 10-inch pizza at Flying Pie. We’re here for our community, today and always.”

Pretty cool, right?

When all was said and done, Flying Pie served more than 600 pizzas, it wrote in a follow-up post featuring photographs of happy Idahoans enjoying the offer. “Wednesday was something special! … And every single smile reminded us why we love this community so much,” Flying Pie explained. “Thank you for showing up, for sharing your stories, and for making the day unforgettable. We will continue to post pics of all the wonderful folks who joined us and the fun we had!”

This wasn’t just a random act of kindness. It was a savvy marketing move.

Flying Pie’s posts generated hundreds of social media comments.

“Absolutely love this,” wrote one.

“Class act, Flying Pie!” exclaimed another.

“This is what makes you guys awesome,” said one more. “Thank you for giving back. That’s what it is all about. COMMUNITY.”

Then, naturally, the naysayers materialized. Some Idahoans actually found a way to complain about free pizza.

“Enabling freeloaders,” griped one commenter. “What about the people who are struggling but not asking for handouts?” asked another.

“Yes, go waste your EBT on pizza, when you could be spending that on groceries to make actual meals,” wrote one more. (Um, “free.” The pizza was friggin’ free!)

“Hardworking lower middle class just trying to make ends meet don’t qualify?” whined another. Puh-leeeez. These 10-inch pizzas were just like the ones Flying Pie distributes free every week to customers based on their first name – part of the chain’s long-running, make-your-own-pizza, “It’s Your Day” promotion. “It’s OK that you don’t get it this time,” one logical commenter calmly replied. “I’m not mad when it’s ‘David’s day’ and I can’t go get one.”

Exactly.

But as the saying goes, “No good deed goes unpunished.”

(Or good Deeds. But I shall withhold my own whining for another day.)

Excellent work, Flying Pie. This was a no-brainer, awesome thing to do. The vast majority of good-hearted Idahoans undoubtedly would approve.

Free. Pizza. Is. Not. A. Sin.

But remind me, please: When will it be Mike’s day again?