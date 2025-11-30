Design Recipes: Food decor, is it tacky or trendy?

A vignette of oils and vinegars are used in kitchen as a decorative element along with potted herbs and coffee table books. (Courtesy of Cathy Hobbs)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

When done right, food can be an affordable, colorful and organic way to decorate a home. Whether real or artificial, the key is moderation, authenticity and a curated approach that feels fresh, not forced.

Food décor is trending again, especially in kitchens, dining rooms and open shelving where color and texture can shine. Think bowls of citrus, jars of pasta, spices and even potted herbs. These small touches bring warmth, life and an organic connection to the home without feeling cluttered or overly themed.

Country chic

“Country or farm-stand chic” is part of a current trend in which produce, real or artificial, is displayed as décor. Consider elements such as peppers, apples and artichokes in addition to food-related items such as spice jars, olive oils and pasta in clear containers to spice up a kitchen while still providing an inviting and modern feel.

Where to use

Kitchens and dining areas are the most natural locations to incorporate food decor, followed by entry consoles or open shelving. Living rooms can potentially be a location as well; for example, use potted herbs incorporated with other coffee table décor items.

Less is more

Limit yourself to one or two food accents per room. A bowl of lemons on a counter, a jar of pasta on a shelf, or a small tray or cutting board displaying spices by a stove is plenty. The goal is to add interesting, colorful décor elements.

How and what to use:

Decorative apples. Green or red. Both can be used to add color and a timeless décor element.

Artificial lettuces and artichokes. A go-to for many designers and home stagers looking for a modern vibe.

Citrus fruits. Lemons and limes placed in a decorative way will never go out of style.

Spices and oils. Use these items on a decorative tray or cutting board, paired with a stack of cookbooks.

Food items such as whole coffee beans can be placed with coffee mugs or jars of pasta work beautifully in kitchens with open shelving.

Cathy Hobbs is the owner of Cathy Hobbs Design Recipes, a home staging company based in New York City (www.cathyhobbs.com). She is also the owner of Highland Passive House, a Home Staging + Design Center based in New York’s Hudson Valley (www.highlandpassivehouse.com). Cathy’s practical, how-to design advice can also be found in her book, “Home Design Recipes.”