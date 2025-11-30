Eastern Washington women’s basketball falls behind early, can’t rally in loss to Portland

From staff reports

PORTLAND – Eastern Washington couldn’t rally back from an early deficit and lost to host Portland 73-58 on Sunday at Chiles Center in a Portland Invitational game.

The Pilots (4-4) closed the first quarter on a 12-1 run to take momentum. The Eagles (3-4) trailed by double digits for most of the second half. They cut the Pilot lead to eight in the fourth quarter, but Portland’s Rhyan Mogel answered with a 3-pointer to douse EWU’s chances of a comeback.

EWU senior guard Ella Gallatin led all players with 19 points and sophomore forward Kourtney Grossman contributed 15 points and eight rebounds as Eastern shot 20 of 54 (37%) from the field and 7 of 22 (31.8%) on 3s.

Portland shot 46.2% from the floor and went 9 of 22 (40.9%) from beyond the arc.