NFL locals: WSU’s Chau Smith-Wade effective in coverage during Carolina’s upset of Rams

Chau Smith-Wade (Washington State) is becoming a key piece for Carolina’s defense. On Sunday, the second-year cornerback played a lock-down role during a big upset win for the Panthers.

Smith-Wade was the team’s most effective defensive back in coverage, helping Carolina beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-28.

A fifth-round draft selection in 2024, Smith-Wade made his fourth start of the season at cornerback, getting the nod in place of injured cornerback Jaycee Horn.

He played all 52 defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus, which reported that Smith-Wade permitted just two catches for 10 yards on four targets. He added six tackles.

A 20-game starter at WSU (2021-23), Smith-Wade earned Senior Bowl MVP honors after finishing his collegiate career and rose up draft boards. He made four starts as a rookie, but he’s seeing more defensive reps this year. Smith-Wade, who has appeared in every game, generally plays a little over half of the team’s defensive snaps each week. But Sunday marked the first time in his career that Smith-Wade appeared on every defensive snap.

• Cooper Kupp (EWU) had another quiet game for Seattle, recording 24 yards on three catches during the Seahawks’ 26-0 win over Minnesota.

Kupp has had an underwhelming season in his first year with his home-state franchise. The ninth-year vet, who has started every game, has logged 438 yards on 34 catches with one TD.

• Abraham Lucas (WSU) played every snap at right tackle for the Seahawks, allowing one pressure but no sacks.

Lucas, who has given up three sacks in 12 games this year, is ranked 27th out of 81 NFL tackles, according to Pro Football Focus’ metrics.

• Frankie Luvu (WSU), a team captain at linebacker for Washington, had one of his better games of the year, posting four tackles, one sack, a forced fumble, one pass deflection and two QB hits during the Commanders’ 27-26 overtime loss to Denver.

Early in the fourth quarter, Luvu got around the edge and laid a blindside hit on Broncos quarterback Bo Nix, knocking the ball free on a third-and-3. Denver recovered, but was forced to punt after the 7-yard loss. It was Luvu’s third sack of the year, and first since Oct. 13.

• Daiyan Henley (WSU), a team captain at linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers, shared a sack and had a tackle for loss during a 31-14 win over Las Vegas.

Henley, seeing an expanded edge-rushing role, and Derwin James Jr. broke through for a third-down sack on Raiders quarterback Geno Smith in the first quarter. Henley blew up a QB run in the fourth quarter, bringing down Smith for a 5-yard loss on a first-and-goal from the L.A. 1-yard line.

Henley, a third-year pro, finished with three tackles. He leads the team with 75 tackles on the season.

• Cam Ward (WSU) couldn’t get Tennessee’s offense off the ground and the Titans stumbled to 1-11, losing 25-3 to Jacksonville.

The rookie quarterback completed 24 of 38 passes for 141 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He fumbled on a sack, but it was recovered by Tennessee. Ward absorbed three sacks, pushing his league-high sack total to 48.

The No. 1 overall draft pick led an 11-play, 70-yard drive that ended in a field goal on Tennessee’s first possession, but the Titans’ offense struggled mightily after that, going three-and-out on five drives and finishing with just 188 total yards.

• Jalen Thompson (WSU), the longtime starter at strong safety for Arizona, played every defensive snap during the Cardinals’ 20-17 loss to Tampa Bay, allowing one catch on two targets for 25 yards, according to PFF.

The seventh-year vet also broke up two passes and tallied two tackles.

• Samson Ebukam (EWU), a veteran defensive end now in his third year with Indianapolis, made a tackle for loss during the Colts’ 20-16 loss to Houston.

Ebukam, who came off the bench and appeared on 32 of 78 defensive snaps, per PFF, stuffed Texans tailback Woody Marks for a 1-yard loss on a second-and-2 early in the third quarter.

• Kaden Elliss (Idaho), a standout linebacker for Atlanta, received the top Pro Football Focus grade among all of the game’s defenders (77.1) after the Falcons’ 27-24 loss to the New York Jets.

Elliss, who played all 66 defensive snaps, matched a team-high with eight tackles, including three that resulted in gains of 2 or fewer yards. The team captain and seventh-year pro allowed no catches on two targets, per PFF.

On the season, Elliss leads the Falcons with 82 tackles.

• Marcus Harris (Idaho), a rookie cornerback for Tennessee, made his second-career start in a 25-3 loss to Jacksonville.

It was the second straight start for Harris, who played all 57 defensive snaps, surrendering two catches on four targets for 25 yards, per PFF. He made four tackles.

Harris, a sixth-round draft pick who finished his collegiate career at Cal last year, had spent the first seven games of this season serving primarily on special teams, but he’s become a key defender over the past four weeks.