Saturday snow breaks record in Chicago, NWS confirms

By Laura Turbay Chicago Tribune

As Chicagoans woke up to conditions akin to a “Winter Wonderland” Sunday, snowfall recorded at Chicago O’Hare International Airport Saturday was confirmed as a record 8.4 inches, the highest snowfall on a single calendar day in November since 1951, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow tapered out by late morning Sunday, and the temperature warmed to around 32 degrees at noon, with 25 to 30 mph winds that decreased throughout the day. A winter weather advisory was in place until noon Sunday with snow contributing to slippery roads and low visibility, according to NWS.

The last time O’Hare Airport saw so much snow on a single day in November was 74 years ago, Nov. 6, 1951, when 8 inches fell, according to the NWS. Snowfall reached 8.7 inches at O’Hare by noon Sunday. Amid the record-breaking snowfall, O’Hare airport saw at least 1,322 flight cancellations and Midway airport had 250 cancellations, according to FlightAware.

Cook County also recorded its first cold-related death of the season preceding Saturday’s snowfall, when a 68-year-old woman was found dead on Friday near Worth Public Library. The autopsy found the woman died from a combination of hypothermia and heart disease, and ruled it an accident.

But despite the brisk snow, the weather is not unusual for this time of year, according to NWS meteorologist Zachary Yack.

“It’s definitely on the higher-end,” said Yack, noting O’Hare’s record-breaking snowfall Saturday, “but it’s something we, again, expect to see starting to get into this time of year.”

Snow is likely to fall again on Monday in the late afternoon through the evening’s rush hour with about 2 to 4 inches of snowfall, according to NWS.

The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed over 250 salt spreaders in response to the winter weather system with a focus on arterial streets. DuSable Lake Shore Drive, bridges and overpasses.

An overnight parking ban for motorists begins midnight Dec. 1, and won’t expire until April 1, 2026, according to DSS. The Winter Overnight Parking Ban, which covers 107 miles of the city’s main streets from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m., is designed to ensure main roads remain clear for snow removal during winter storms and is enforced regardless of snow.

Signage is permanently posted along streets impacted by the ban, and a full map of the streets can be found on the DSS website.

“Having this consistent rule for overnight parking allows snow removal crews to plan and execute their operations more effectively, and we ask residents and visitors to please follow the posted parking restriction signs so critical routes can be fully salted and plowed during winter weather events,” said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard in a statement.

Violators will be towed and may face over $200 in fees and tickets, according to DSS.

