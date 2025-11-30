Tell us how the Spokesman adds joy to your life

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Maggie the golden Lab looks like she’s ready to jump through the front door of Deanna Carpenter’s home.

The Spokesman-Review has just arrived.

Maggie races to get the newspaper in the front yard and brings it to her family every morning. She is the mascot of The Spokesman’s 2025 Giving Tuesday campaign, “Delivered Daily … With Love” and appears in a short video by Brian Plonka (spokesman.com/maggie).

The 5-year-old Lab belongs to longtime subscriber Carpenter and her 15-year-old son, Vincent, a sophomore at Cheney High School. They happily shared the story of their morning ritual, as the newspaper launched its Giving Tuesday campaign to support The Spokesman-Review’s transition from family ownership to the nonprofit Comma Community Journalism Lab.

We’d love to hear from other readers who make The Spokesman-Review an essential part of their day. Please share your experiences and tell us why local news matters to you.

Perhaps you have a pet that fetches the paper like Maggie does.

Perhaps you enjoy The Spokesman-Review over coffee each morning or look forward to staying connected with the daily newsletters in your inbox.

Perhaps you have a carrier who goes the extra mile to deliver your paper each day.

Perhaps you’ve attended a Northwest Passages Book Club event that led to a meaningful connection in our community?

Each day, our dedicated staff members pour their blood, sweat and tears into the community news stories published every day, all year long.

We’d love to hear what matters most to you as we build the future of community journalism in Spokane and the Inland Northwest.

Please send me your comments to: Ron Sylvester, Comma’s managing editor for News, via email at RonS@spokesman.com.

You can also mail a letter to Ron Sylvester ℅ Editorial Department, The Spokesman-Review, 999 W. Riverside Ave., Spokane, WA, 99201.

Or let’s set up a time to meet and have coffee in our newsroom.