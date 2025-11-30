This day in history: Man sits on cross on St. Aloysius cross at Gonzaga; new arena was proposed

The Stadium Athletic Club announced plans to build a huge arena in the Inland Northwest “to seat 8,000 people,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on Nov. 30, 1925. (Spokesman-Review archives)

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Passersby on East Boone Avenue were startled by an unusual sight: A young man was sitting atop one of the crosses on the twin spires above St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church.

He was apparently “taking in a magnificent view of the sunrise.”

Police were called to investigate, but “the unidentified student reportedly descended without incident before police arrived to investigate.”

From 1925: A group called the Stadium Athletic Club filed articles of incorporation, which included the group’s audacious plans to build a huge arena “to seat 8,000 people.”

Construction was to begin in May, according John L. Newman, one of the incorporators. He was reticent to give more details, such as the location.

“Whether the arena is to be built in Spokane or northern Idaho, where the state law legalizes boxing contests of 15 rounds, remains a mystery,” said the Spokane Chronicle. “Mr. Newman would make no comment on its proposed use, but the fact that he is interested in the boxing game gives color to the belief that he is organizing to promote boxing contests on a large scale either in eastern Washington or northern Idaho.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1872: First international soccer game, Scotland draws with England 0-0 in Glasgow.

1979: Pink Floyd’s album “The Wall” is released and sells 6 million copies in two weeks.