Coeur d’Alene woman, 77, expected to die after brutal attack

A 77-year-old Coeur d’Alene woman brutally attacked in her bed is expected to die of her injuries, the Coeur d’Alene Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Officers responded about 5:20 p.m. Sept. 19 to a residence at 1197 W. Skyline Drive near Cherry Hill Park and discovered a woman with life-threatening injuries and a significant amount of blood loss, police said.

The woman, now identified as Susan Stratton, was taken to Kootenai Health for treatment. Detectives were originally investigating the incident as aggravated battery, but it was determined Tuesday that she would not regain consciousness. Stratton was moved to hospice care and is expected to die of her injuries, according to the news release, turning the case into a homicide investigation.

Investigators believe this is a “deliberate, isolated act” and have identified a person of interest, but they are still seeking information to uncover additional evidence, police said. They believe the suspect who attacked Stratton was riding a bicycle that day between Athol and Coeur d’Alene.

Detectives are seeking any footage of an adult riding a bicycle between Clagstone Road and Highway 95 in Athol, near North Pope Road and Government Way, through the area between the highway and 15th Street to East Hazel Avenue, from 8:55 p.m. Sept. 17 to 4:50 a.m. Sept. 18.

They are also searching for an iPhone that may have been discarded somewhere along this route.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Coeur d’Alene Police Department at (208) 769-2320.