Community Cookbook: Celebrate the bounty of the sea with some fish on your dish

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Eating seafood, and fish specifically, can have numerous health benefits. Seafood generally offers high-quality protein rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals – essential nutrients for brain and heart health. Many of us might be a little healthier if we increased our seafood consumption (use sustainable seafood, please).

Not everyone can live down the street from Seattle’s famed Pike Place Market, where whole salmon are occasionally sighted sailing through the air. I wonder if they could do that with an octopus?

While increased demand and diminished populations have driven the cost of seafood ever higher, retail outlets remain well-stocked and offer a wide variety to consumers. Much of the seafood sold as “fresh” in stores is flash-frozen shortly after being caught, shipped and then thawed at the point of sale. This process can preserve the seafood’s quality better than shipping it fresh. There’s a considerable variety of frozen seafood available.

Grocery stores offer nicely processed and packaged frozen salmon and cod fillet pieces. Though pricey, they are convenient to store and use. Salmon and cod are considered to be some of the most healthful and nutritious seafood to eat. My favorite way to cook salmon and cod pieces to preserve their natural flavor without using any fat is to microwave them. The method is clean, simple, and quick. Be sure to use a microwavable grill (Nordic Ware makes a great one) or improvise a grill. The fish pieces may shed a considerable amount of water while cooking.

Shriveled and Charred Green Beans is a somewhat unique recipe in that it uses an Asian cooking method combining steaming and frying in a single step. This method is frequently used for cooking dumplings and pot stickers. With a combination of water and cooking oil, the green beans steam as the water evaporates, then transition into frying with the oil to complete the cooking. I like to top the cooked green beans with a little bouillon powder, red pepper flakes, and Parmesan cheese from the green canister.

What better way to celebrate the bounty of the sea than with a salad featuring several types of seafood? Neptune’s Salad teams seafood, pasta and a supporting cast of delicious vegetables, all dressed in a tasty sauce. Mix and match the seafood you like.

Tartar sauce is best known for its association with seafood, but it’s a versatile sauce that goes equally well with meats and vegetables (beef tips and French fries, anyone?). Snappy Tarter Sauce has always impressed me for three reasons: it’s delicious, it’s quick and easy to make, and when made with low-fat mayonnaise, it’s much lower in fat and calories without sacrificing flavor. This homemade tartar sauce costs pennies to make compared to the store versions.

Micro-Steamed Salmon or Cod

The microwave oven is excellent for cooking fish fillets and steaks. The fish cooks quickly while remaining succulent and fresh tasting, without the need for added fat. I prefer the microwave for retaining the fish’s pure flavor. Season it after cooking. A microwave grill with built-in ridges allows the fish to micro-steam rather than boil in the liquid it sheds. Use the recipe to cook any size or quantity of fish you prefer. Adjust the power levels and cooking times accordingly.

3 pieces frozen salmon or cod fillets (about 2⅔ ounces each)

Thaw the fish according to package directions and pat with paper towels. Place on a microwave grill with space between each and the thickest portions facing outward. Place the thinner ends close together, facing inward. Or, if preferred, turn the thinner ends under to obtain a more even thickness. Loosely cover with a lid or plastic wrap, leaving a slight opening to allow steam to escape. Microwave at 40-50% power (if any crackling occurs, reduce the power by 10%) for 5-6 minutes. Cook the fish to at least 145 degrees (the thickest parts should be opaque and flake easily when tested with a fork).

Notes: Be cautious when removing the cover due to potential steam. Season or sauce the cooked fish as you like. Lemon pepper, salt, black pepper or bouillon powder are flavorful choices. This recipe was developed using a 1,000-watt microwave oven with a turntable. Cooking times will vary between ovens with different wattages.

Yield: Three small main-dish servings

Shriveled and Charred Green Beans

Here’s an easy-to-prepare vegetable side dish that can complement most any dinner menu, no matter how elegant. It employs a clever Asian technique in which steaming transitions into frying for cooking things like dumplings and pot stickers. The method also works well with green beans.

6 ounces fresh whole green beans, stem ends trimmed (about 2 cups)

⅓ cup water

1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon lemon pepper

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Heat the first three ingredients (through olive oil) in a small skillet (7- to 8-inch diameter) over high-medium heat. Add the salt when it starts to boil. Boil, uncovered, until the water evaporates, then fry until the green beans are slightly shriveled and charred, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining ingredients.

Notes: Sliced almonds and grated or shaved Parmesan cheese make excellent garnishes. Crumbled bacon is also a nice touch.

Yield: Two or three side-dish servings

Neptune’s Salad

King Neptune himself would likely approve of this delicious salad celebrating the harvest of the sea. You can use any firm-fleshed seafood. Mix and match according to your preferences, but stick to a total of 3 cups of seafood. Otherwise, you may have to increase the amount of dressing.

¾ cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

1¼ teaspoon salt

1¼ teaspoon cider vinegar

1½ teaspoon granulated sugar

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce

¼ teaspoon black pepper

6 ounces dried mini-farfalle, mini-penne, or equivalent-sized pasta

1½ cup coarsely shredded imitation crab

1½ cup large salad shrimp, drained

1 cup bean sprouts

3 green onions, white portion sliced into ¼-inch pieces, green into ½-inch pieces

2 Roma tomatoes, seeds and juice removed, sliced into ½-by-1-inch pieces

½ cup thawed frozen peas

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese (from the green canister)

To make the dressing, combine the first eight ingredients (through black pepper) in a small bowl. Refrigerate the dressing while preparing the remaining ingredients. Cook the pasta in salted, boiling water in a large saucepan until tender (the pasta will harden some when it’s cooled), stirring occasionally. Drain well and refrigerate to chill. When the pasta is chilled, combine with the next five ingredients (through tomatoes) in a large bowl. Stir in the dressing, peas, and cheese. Refrigerate for an hour before serving.

Notes: Of course, real crab will make the salad even better. Other seafood will also work. If made with regular mayonnaise, the salad will last several days in the refrigerator. If made with light or fat-free mayonnaise, plan to use the salad within 3-4 hours of adding the dressing for the best quality.

Yield: About 11 cups

Snappy Tartar Sauce

Store-bought tartar sauce is expensive and loaded with fat and calories. Here’s a delicious and inexpensive homemade version. Use light mayonnaise to reduce the fat and calories substantially.

1 cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup sweet pickle relish

2-3 tablespoons minced onion

3-4 teaspoons white vinegar

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

½ teaspoon hot pepper sauce

Combine the ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and refrigerate for 1 or 2 hours to allow the flavors to blend.

Notes: Stir the pickle relish before measuring, if any liquid has pooled on the surface. Varying amounts of onion and vinegar are given to accommodate individual tastes. For a more tart sauce, add a little more vinegar.

Yield: About 1½ cup

