Prep roundup: Addison Cox scores three goals for U-Hi; Amy Rose tallies 23 assists for Ridgeline volleyball

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

University 5, Shadle Park 0: Addison Cox scored three goals and the Titans (5-1-3, 3-0-1) shut out the visiting Highlanders (2-7, 0-4).

Mead 2, Gonzaga Prep 0: Katie Montecucco found Nora Cullen to open the scoring and the Panthers (5-2-3, 2-0-2) defeated the visiting Bullpups (2-5-1, 1-2-1). Mead added an insurance goal with 12 minutes left on a free kick from Rylee Vanos.

Volleyball

Ridgeline 3, Pullman 0: Amy Rose had 23 assists and the visiting Falcons (5-1) defeated the Greyhounds (7-1) in a nonleague match. Katie Armstrong had nine digs and two aces for Pullman.