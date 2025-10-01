Supreme Court allows Lisa Cook to remain on Fed board for now

By Justin Jouvenal and Andrew Ackerman Washington Post

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook can remain in her job for now and announced it will take up a case over President Donald Trump’s attempt to remove her.

The court will hear arguments in the case in January, and its temporary ruling will last at least until then. Lower courts allowed Cook to keep her position. The Trump administration had asked the high court to overturn that decision and remove Cook immediately.

The high court’s decision to hear the case sets up a showdown over the independence of the central bank, which has a crucial role in guiding the economy and setting interest rates. The case could have major ramifications for businesses and consumers.

The provisional ruling to allow Cook to keep her job signals reluctance from at least some of the justices about the president’s aggressive campaign to oust Cook and gain tighter control over the agency. It contrasted with other rulings this year that have allowed Trump to remove officials from regulatory agencies.

A high-profile group of former Treasury secretaries, Federal Reserve Board chairs and governors and other high-level economic officials warned in a friend-of-the-court brief that removing Cook could jeopardize “the credibility and efficacy of U.S. monetary policy.”

The decision to defer consideration of her case until January means Cook will be able to participate in at least the two remaining Fed meetings this year - one later this month, the other in December - where officials will consider whether to continue cutting interest rates. The Fed’s first scheduled policy meeting of 2026 is in late January.

Depending on how quickly the justices rule on the case, Trump might also lose an early opportunity to substantially reshape the Fed. The presidents of the 12 regional Fed banks are due for reappointment in February. If Trump has control of a majority of the seven-member Fed board at that point, he could decide to replace some or all of those officials, who also weigh in on monetary policy. Currently, three of the Fed’s seven governors are seen as generally aligned with Trump.

Trump has accused Cook of mortgage fraud, a charge she denies. Cook has not been charged with a crime and documents recently obtained by The Washington Post appear to contradict some of the claims leveled by the administration.

Solicitor General D. John Sauer wrote in filings with the Supreme Court that Trump has reason to fire Cook “for cause” as the law governing the Fed requires. He also said the courts don’t have the discretion to review the president’s determination.

“The President’s strong concerns about the appearance of mortgage fraud, based on facially contradictory representations made to obtain mortgages by someone whose job is to set interest rates that affect Americans’ mortgages, satisfies any conception of cause,” Sauer wrote.

Cook’s attorneys warned in a filing that Cook’s immediate removal “would subvert the Federal Reserve’s historical independence and disrupt the American economy.”

Congress designed the Fed to have political distance from the president so it could make tough but unpopular decisions like raising interest rates. Economists worry about presidents exerting pressure on the Fed to keep interest rates low for political reasons, which could spark long-term inflation.

Trump has complained loudly that the Fed should lower interest rates to stimulate the economy and had previously considered firing Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell. At the Fed’s meeting in September, the central bank cut interest rates by a quarter point amid signs of a softening labor market. Cook voted to lower the rate.

The Trump administration tried to oust Cook ahead of that meeting, but the last-minute play failed after a federal judge and an appeals court ruled against the administration.

“The government does not dispute that it failed to provide Cook even minimal process - that is, notice of the allegation against her and a meaningful opportunity to respond - before she was purportedly removed,” the appeals court majority wrote in the 2-1 ruling.