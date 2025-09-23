This branzino with red pepper puree feels like a seaside escape

By Ellie Krieger Washington Post

When life feels heavy and overwhelming, I do something that might sound like a cliché, but it works for me. I close my eyes, and imagine myself in my happy place.

I envision myself by the sea, overlooking an expanse of blue-green water, with puffy clouds dotting a sunny sky and a gentle breeze to cool me off. The sea in my mind’s eye is not a specific one, but it could certainly be the Mediterranean. I’m enjoying a vibrant meal — elegantly layered yet simple to make — a spread of roasted red pepper purée beneath a delicate white fish fillet crowned with a lemony fennel salad.

To make the purée, just whir roasted red peppers in a blender or food processor with olive oil, lemon juice, a touch of garlic and a bit of Calabrian chiles. You can roast and peel fresh red bell peppers, if you’d like, or conveniently pop open a jar of them. The chiles balance the sweetness of the roasted bell peppers with their delicate, floral heat and fruity flavor. As a bonus, you wind up with extra purée, which you can use as a sandwich spread or dip, or drizzle on roasted vegetables.

Spread some of that crimson purée onto each plate, then top it with a fillet of white fish, which is simply seasoned with salt and pepper, and briefly seared in a skillet until it becomes flaky and succulent. If you can find branzino, I highly recommend it for its mild, subtle flavor and Mediterranean vibe, but snapper is an excellent option, too, as are sole and flounder.

Top the fish with a mound of crisp, citrusy salad of thinly sliced fennel, then scatter briny olives around the plate as a finishing touch. It’s a meal that’s as delectable as it is beautiful, each bite a moment of bliss, nourishing and brimming with flavor - an edible mini escape to the Mediterranean.

Branzino With Roasted Red Pepper Puree and Fennel Salad

A spread of pureed roasted red peppers seasoned with Calabrian chiles makes a luscious sauce for a flaky white fish. Piled with a crisp, lemony fennel salad and garnished with olives, it’s a simple and elegant Mediterranean-style meal. You’ll use about half of the roasted red pepper puree; refrigerate or freeze the rest for another meal, or to use as a sandwich spread.

1 lemon

One (12-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained and rinsed (see Notes)

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more as needed

2 teaspoons chopped jarred Calabrian chiles (Where to buy)

1 garlic clove

½ teaspoon plus ⅛ teaspoon fine salt, divided

1 large fennel bulb (11 ounces), preferably with fronds

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

Four (6-ounce) skin-on branzino or red snapper fillets

¼ cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved

Finely zest the lemon, then halve it and squeeze out 2 tablespoons of juice.

In a blender or food processor, combine the roasted peppers, 2 tablespoons of the oil, 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice, the Calabrian chiles, garlic and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, and puree until smooth. You should have about 1 1/4 cups; you’ll need half of it for this recipe.

Separate the stems and fronds from the fennel bulb. Reserve and coarsely chop about 2 tablespoons of the fronds. Discard the remaining stems and fronds, or save for another use. (If your fennel bulb lacks fronds, substitute 2 tablespoons chopped parsley or dill.)

Halve the fennel bulb, remove its core, then use a mandoline or a sharp knife to slice the bulb halves paper-thin. In a medium bowl, toss the fennel and the reserved fronds with the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, the lemon zest, 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and 1/8 teaspoon each of the salt and black pepper.

Pat the fish dry and season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/8 teaspoon of black pepper. Set a large plate near your workspace.

In a large (12-inch) nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add 2 fillets, skin side down, and cook until the skin is golden brown and crispy, about 3 minutes. Flip the fish, decrease the heat to medium-low and continue cooking until the fish is no longer translucent and flakes easily under the tines of a fork, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to the plate, and repeat with the remaining fillets, adding more oil to the pan, if needed.

To serve, spread about 2 tablespoons of the roasted pepper puree in the center of each plate. Top each with a piece of fish, skin side up, and mound about 1/2 cup of the fennel salad over. Scatter some of the olives around the plate and serve.

Total time: 40 minutes

Yields: Four servings

Storage: Refrigerate the fish and salad, separately, for up to two days. Refrigerate the pepper puree for up to four days, or freeze for up to three months.

Where to buy: Calabrian chiles can be found at specialty and European markets, well-stocked supermarkets and online.

Substitutions: Store-bought roasted red peppers for homemade roasted red peppers (see Notes). Kalamata olives for Cerignola or oil-cured olives. Chopped Calabrian chiles for three whole Calabrian chiles or chopped sun-dried tomatoes.

Notes: If making this with home-roasted bell peppers, position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees. Line a large sheet pan with foil and place the whole peppers on the pan. Roast for 15 minutes, then turn the peppers and roast for 15 minutes more, or until the peppers are tender, with blistered skins. Transfer to a bowl and cover with a plate for about 20 minutes, or until the peppers are cool enough to handle. Peel off and discard the skin and stems. Cut the peppers in half lengthwise and discard the seeds, then proceed with the rest of the recipe.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.