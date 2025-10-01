This day in history: ‘I want to have a woman arrested for wearing men’s pants.’ Grocery checkouts and TV were about to be revolutionized

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1975: Two technological advances were on the way to Spokane – computerized grocery checkouts and movies delivered via cable TV.

The arrival of Universal Product Code technology was announced at the Washington State Food Dealers Association convention in Spokane.

“Without a doubt, it is the most revolutionary product to hit the grocery industry in years,” said one dealer.

Another said it would “eliminate checker error entirely.”

Meanwhile, at the Pacific NW Cable Communications Association convention in Spokane, a speaker announced that “engineers are now mapping Spokane for wiring of cable pay TV.” In addition to regular network programming, cable TV would offer “current movies” a mere “six months after box office release.”

From 1925: Spokane’s deputy city prosecutor received a breathless phone call.

“I want to have a woman arrested for wearing men’s pants,” demanded an indignant woman.

“I’m sorry but that isn’t against the law,” replied the prosecutor. “Hundreds of women are doing it.”

“But these are long pants, not knickers,” said the caller.

Not illegal either, said the prosecutor.

The caller had one more shot to fire.

“She smokes cigarettes, too … she blows smoke through her nose!”

Nope. Still not illegal.

The Spokane Chronicle reported, tongue in cheek, that the woman “is still reported to be at large.”