Why did Xbox Game Pass site crash on Wednesday?

By Robert Zeglinski USA Today

For some time now, Xbox Game Pass has been one of the best subscription services, offering a diverse and exciting library of games on a monthly basis. It should be no surprise, then, that gamers were very unhappy with Microsoft’s decision to raise its Game Pass Ultimate subscription price by $10 per month, up from $20.

The Ultimate tier has the biggest selection of video games and is considered the “premium” version of the service.

How did gamers show their displeasure?

They went to cancel their Xbox Game Pass subscriptions en masse. There were so many cancellations in the early hours of Wednesday, in fact, that the website where you cancel the service actually got overloaded.

Yeah, it’s not hard to see how this decision has already backfired on Microsoft:

Really, how did Microsoft think people would react to a 33 percent increase on Game Pass?

In a tough economic environment where it seems like every day household goods cost more than ever, folks aren’t going to take kindly to price increases on their hobbies! Cancelling something like Game Pass isn’t just about making a statement; it’s partly making a decision between what you have to pay for and what you want to pay for.

Godspeed to Microsoft for this self-inflicted business wound, and good for gamers to speak up with their wallets.