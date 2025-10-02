Ask the doctors: Up to 90%of adults play host to mites

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: I am a 29-year-old woman, and I am concerned that I might have mites in my areola. I found one when I tried to squeeze what I thought was a whitehead and saw a demodex mite come out. My primary doctor did not believe me. What can I do?

Dear Reader: Demodex mites are microscopic parasites that live and feed on mammals. More specifically, they are what are known as ectoparasites. Ectoparasites typically occupy or infect only the topmost layers of their host’s skin. There are about 65 known species of demodex mites, each of which is specific to a particular animal. Of those 65, two make their homes on humans.

The thought of playing host to microscopic mites can be upsetting. However, they are quite common and are present in up to 90% of adults. The most numerous are Demodex folliculorum, which live primarily in hair follicles on the face, including the eyelashes, and to a lesser extent, on the neck and chest. They feed on dead skin cells. Not as widespread are Demodex brevis, a smaller mite that lives inside of the sebaceous glands that lubricate the hair follicles. They feed on sebum, which is the oily lubricant the glands produce. It is possible for them to be present in the oil glands around the areola.

These tiny arachnids are nocturnal. They spend their days tucked into the hair follicle or oil gland. At night, they emerge to the surface of the skin to consume dead skin cells and to mate. For most people, because the immune system keeps their numbers in check, demodex mites are not a problem. But when someone is immunocompromised, whether due to illness or medical treatment, the colonies of mites can grow out of control. This overgrowth is a condition known as demodicosis. Symptoms can include redness, itching or burning on the affected skin; patches of rough or scaly skin; and the sudden appearance of tiny white bumps.

An overgrowth of mites near the eyes can cause an inflammation of the eyelids known as blepharitis. It usually appears at the front edge of the eyelid, where the eyelashes emerge from the skin. Symptoms include dry or red eyes; eyelids that are swollen; sticky eyelashes; itching, burning or stinging; grittiness in the eyes; and crustiness around the outer edge of the eyelid.

Demodex mites are microscopic, which may be why your doctor was skeptical that you had seen one. And because they are so common, anything less than an overgrowth that is leading to symptoms would not be a cause for concern. If you are experiencing the symptoms associated with demodex overgrowth, you should let your doctor know. Diagnosis includes the use of a powerful magnifying lens to examine the skin, and perhaps a skin scraping or biopsy to identify the species of mites. Treatment often involves a routine of rigorous skin cleansing, along with medications to address the overgrowth.

