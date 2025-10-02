Bret Michaels plays Spokane Tribe Casino Saturday, months after first scheduled show

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Bret Michaels was set to bring an array of rock hits to the Spokane Tribe Casino in July, but after a slate of rescheduled concerts nationwide, the casino announced Michaels would have to reschedule.

While no reason was given for the delay, now Michaels is back this Saturday to play at the casino.

Michaels is one of the founding members of the famed glam metal band Poison, acting as the lead singer of the band known as Paris when it was first formed in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

Upon moving to Los Angeles, it didn’t take long for Michaels’ Poison to become one of the biggest hair bands of the 1980s and early ’90s. The band’s 1986 debut album, “Look What the Cat Dragged In,” went multiplatinum, along with the two records following it.

Poison became known for smash hits like “Talk Dirty to Me,” “Your Mama Don’t Dance,” “Nothin’ but a Good Time” and the chart-topping single “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

Michaels is also known for his appearances in movies such as “A Letter from Death Row” and television shows such as “Rock My RV” and “The Masked Singer.”

General admission tickets for the 7 p.m. show, through AXS.com, are $69.32 but are no longer available for purchase on the site. Those with questions about the postponement from the first show can call the casino at (877) 786-9467.