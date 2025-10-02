Florida again leads U.S. in book bans in 2024-25, free speech group says

Steven Walker Orlando Sentinel

Florida leads the U.S. in school book bans in the most recent school year, marking the third straight year the state topped an annual list compiled by free speech group PEN America.

The Sunshine State saw 2,304 “instances of book banning” across 33 counties in 2024-25, according to the report, titled “The Normalization of Book Banning,” published Wednesday. That figure is down from 4,561 last year, but still by far the most with Texas and Tennessee just behind at about 1,700 instances each.

“For many students, families, educators, librarians, and school districts, book banning is a new normal,” the report read. PEN America’s report refers to the number of actions taken against books, not the number of individual books banned, but notes that the most widely banned book nationwide is “A Clockwork Orange” by Anthony Burgess.

PEN America defines a book ban as “any action taken against a book based on its content and as a result of parent or community challenges, administrative decisions, or in response to direct or threatened action by lawmakers or other governmental officials, that leads to a previously accessible book being either completely removed from availability to students, or where access to a book is restricted or diminished.”

The Florida Department of Education did not respond to a request for comment about PEN America’s report. In the past, the state has insisted that its process is based on objections that arise in communities, insisting that “Florida does not ban books.”

In its own report of school book removals, FLDOE’s tally comes in at just 444 removals across 16 counties. Orange removed 17 books this year, according to the state’s report.

Free speech advocates have warned that lists like the state’s and even PEN America’s undercount book removals because they don’t fully account for self-censorship. Some administrators and educators will quietly remove books from shelves in fear of breaking state law even if no one files an objection.

But PEN America’s count isn’t confined to formal objections. This year, “vast numbers of the books removed from shelves – pending investigation and permanently banned – came as a result of fear of legislation by school boards, administrators, and educators,” the group said.

In Florida, one recent wave of removals was sparked by the actions of Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas, who sent a list to Hillsborough County Public Schools in the spring, flagging dozens of books as pornographic.

In the minds of school officials in Hillsborough, Orange and elsewhere, the state officials’ objections went beyond the book review process articulated in Florida law, which creates a citizen complaint process and local school board review of challenged books. It was the first time state leaders had singled out books for districts to remove.

Oddly, FLDOE’s list of book removals includes none for Hillsborough, despite the superintendent there removing 55 books at the direction of Kamoutsas and Uthmeier. Other Florida counties, including Orange and Osceola, also responded to the state’s directive.

Orange in a June school board meeting chose to remove 13 of the books that appeared on the officials’ list, including six that had previously been reviewed by the district and retained. Those books include “Forever” by Judy Blume, “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo, “Forever for a Year” by B. T. Gottfred, “And They Lived …” by Steven Salvatore, “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi and “Red Hood” by Elana K. Arnold.

Florida legislators tried and failed this year to expand the bans by removing considerations for literary, artistic, political or scientific value during the book review process. In August, a federal court handed the state a ruling that struck down several provisions of HB 1069, the law used to justify most of the state’s book removals. The state has since appealed that decision.

