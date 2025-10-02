Legendary Idaho basketball coach Don Monson dies at age 92

From staff reports

Former Idaho basketball coach Don Monson, who guided the Vandals to the Sweet 16 in 1981, has died. He was 92.

His son, current Eastern Washington basketball coach Dan Monson, announced the news on social media.

“Last night, holding Mom’s hand, Dad passed away peacefully after 92 years of serving the Lord,” Dan Monson posted on X on Thursday. “I’ve lost a great father, my idol, role model, mentor, and, as he would say, Partner.

“Rest in peace — Big Mons, Mons, Dad, Don, Donny, Papa, Coach, Coach Monson. I love you Dad, PARTSY.”

Don Monson guided UI to two NCAA Tournament appearances while his team won 43 straight wins at home over two seasons. The 1981-82 team, which finished 27-3, became the first Vandal team to win a game in the NCAA Tournament.

The ‘81-82 team – which was ranked No. 8 in the final Associated Press poll – was inducted into the Hooptown Hall of Fame over the summer.

Monson led the Vandals for five seasons, finishing 100-41 before leaving after the 1983 season to coach Oregon.

Prior to coaching, Monson played three seasons, from 1952-55, for the Vandals. Monson, who grew up in Coeur d’Alene, started his coaching career at Cheney High School before moving on to Pasco High.

He later worked under Jud Heathcote as an assistant coach at Michigan State –where he was credited for the recruitment of Earvin “Magic” Johnson – before eventually taking over at Idaho.