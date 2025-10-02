Mariah Carey and Michael Jackson did a duet, she says, but the world has to wait to hear to it

By Anthony Solorzano Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Mariah Carey is telling the world it will have to wait a little longer to hear her duet with Michael Jackson. At least until his estate is ready to release it.

“It’s not in the vault, it’s right there, but there is an issue with his estate,” the singer told Andy Cohen recently on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I love it,” she said. “I’m so upset that it’s not coming out on this album, like it should be.”

The Queen of Christmas told Cohen it’s a reinterpretation of one of Jackson’s classic hits that she sings along with and recorded background vocals for but said MJ’s estate is holding on to it for a bigger planned release. Perhaps for his biopic slated to be released next year?

And when it does go public, Carey said, she is sure the song will be loved by everyone.

“Every time I would play it for someone, they’d be like ‘YES!’”

That wasn’t the only dishy part of their chat. During a segment called “Plead the Fifth,” where the guest gets three questions and has to answer at least two but can beg off on one, Cohen asked the singer if her ex-husband Nick Cannon’s “family jewels” are really worth the $10 million insurance policy he took out on them. Carey sighed in disbelief and asks God for help.

“I’ve got to go to the next question,” she said, underscored by a giggle.

Instead, she cleared the air on her side of the beef with rapper Eminem. Apparently, it all started because his team approached her – or was it the other way around? – to play Eminem’s mom in the film “8 Mile.”

“I really don’t care,” she said. Boo, talk about anticlimactic.Carey released her 16th studio album “Here for it All,” her first album in seven years, last month. But of course her spirit lives on during the holiday season when her money-maker hits the speakers at every retail store across America.

Shhh, you can almost hear her opening note.