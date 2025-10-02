Prep cross country: Shape of Polo Grounds course could aid runners during Battle for the 509

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

The Battle for the 509 cross country meet is designed for speed.

The eighth annual event should be a scorcher, maybe the fastest in the eight-year history of the meet. The Spokane Polo Grounds, site of the 509, is the perfect trek. It’s not an oval track, but the former horse racing facility provides a backdrop where runners can shine like thoroughbreds.

The races within the races feature the Greater Spokane League’s best against the best in the region.

Adding intrigue this year is the Spokane Polo Grounds will be the site of the Nike Cross Regional qualifier in mid-November for the national championship meet. 509 race director and Cheney coach Derek Slaughter said the Lincoln boys and girls from Portland are coming specifically to get a preview of the 5,000-meter course.

The 509 layout isn’t the exact course that will be used in November but it’s close.

The meet is Saturday. The elite girls race is at 1 p.m., followed 30 minutes later by the elite boys. In all, 10 races will be staged beginning with middle school runner at 8:55 a.m.

“The field is the deepest it has ever been especially on the boys side,” Slaughter said.

Coeur d’Alene’s boys began the season ranked eighth in the nation. The Vikings have slipped in the last few weeks largely because they’re top runner, junior Wyatt Carr, has been out with an injury.

The defending boys champ, Coeur d’Alene is still the favorite. They’re ranked second in Dyestat’s Northwest rankings and Lincoln is fifth. Hermiston, Mead and Seattle Prep should be close by and Gonzaga Prep and Cheney should show well.

In the girls, Ellery Lincoln of Lincoln is the heavy favorite and one of the top individuals in the nation. She could threaten the course record (17:03.5) set by Logan Hofstee of East Valley.

University is the defending champ in the girls. The Titans will be among the teams to watch including Lincoln, Seattle Prep, Mead, Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene and Mt. Spokane.

Early results

4A/3A Greater Spokane League teams have completed two of four duals, and contenders for the boys and girls championships have emerged.

In the boys, Mead and Mt. Spokane are undefeated, setting up a showdown Oct. 21 at Mt. Spokane’s home course, Mountainside Middle School.

In duals, the top five runners out of a team’s seven-runner lineup are scored. So far, Mead has the most consistent quintet led by Jovanny Lieb, Jonah Wiser and Stejer Franklin.

Mt. Spokane may have the tightest pack with North Central transfer Levi Aiden, Eli Hewa, Gaitlin Michaelsen, Grant Lange and Nathan Smith with others pushing them.

The two top individuals in the league have been the 1-2 punch of Gonzaga Prep freshman Miro Parr-Coffin and senior Zach Frazier.

Mt. Spokane senior Jane Wycoff is setting the pace among the top GSL girls.

In the girls, University and Mead are unbeaten. The title will likely be determined Oct. 15 when the teams meet at Manito Park against Lewis and Clark.

U-Hi is led by steady senior Kyla Roberts. The next four Titans are separated on average by 30 seconds.

Mead has been led by Claire and Ava Philips and Avery Parker.

Rankings

Area teams continue to earn respect in the Washington State Coaches Polls.

Mead’s boys are ranked first in 4A and Gonzaga Prep has climbed to fourth.

In 3A, Mt. Spokane is fourth and Cheney is eighth.

In 1A, Medical Lake is fourth; in 2B, Freeman is third, Chewelah fifth and Northwest Christian eighth; and in 1B, Valley Christian is second and Garfield-Palouse is third.

In girls, Mead is third and Gonzaga Prep is eighth in 4A; Mt. Spokane is third and University is seventh in 3A; Medical Lake is second and Lakeside is sixth in 1A; and Saint George’s is first in 2B/1B followed by Chewelah (fifth), Freeman (sixth) and Northwest Christian (eighth).