Prep roundup: Quincy Schuerman hits two homers for Mt. Spokane softball

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Shadle Park 17, Gonzaga Prep 2 (5): Laniya Mawdsley hit three doubles knocking in six and the Highlanders (8-5, 6-3) defeated the visiting Bullpups (1-11, 1-9). Emma Laughlin drove in two runs for G-Prep.

Mt. Spokane 27, Cheney 5 (5): Mt. Spokane collected 25 hits including two home runs from Quincy Schuerman and the Wildcats (12-0, 10-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (3-10, 2-8). Rheylyn Kurcirka finished 1 for 2 with an RBI for Cheney.

University 14, Deer Park 1 (5): Ava Hubble hit a pair of doubles and the visiting Titans (11-1, 10-0) defeated the Stags (7-6, 6-4). Kapri Bailey hit a home run for Deer Park.

Central Valley 14, East Valley 7: Abby Fross, Cora Donley, Ella Bendele, Shiloh McCoy and Whitney Hollen each hit a home run and the Bears (10-4, 7-3) defeated the visiting Knights (3-9, 3-7). JC Weger and Riley Killarzoac had three hits apiece for EV.

Mead 10, Lewis and Clark 8: Down by five, Mead scored nine runs in the sixth inning and the visiting Panthers (10-2, 8-2) defeated the Tigers (5-7, 4-6). Charlotte Earling and Lucy Piskel each homered for LC. Hope Murdock and Mia Martin each hit a home run for Mead and combined for five RBIs.

Rogers 8, Ferris 7: Aubrey Brown scored the winning run on a hit by Emilie Keller and the Pirates (3-9, 3-7) defeated the visiting Saxons (6-6, 4-6). Ellie Robinson went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Ferris.

Girls soccer

East Valley 3, Clarkston 0: Navya Poflee scored a goal and assisted on another and the Knights (5-3-2, 2-2-1) shut out the visiting Bantams (1-6-1, 0-4-1).

West Valley 8, North Central 0: The visiting Eagles (9-0, 4-0) shut out the Wolfpack (4-5-1, 2-3) at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Volleyball

Mt. Spokane 3, University 0: Berkeley Neilson had 13 kills and the visiting Wildcats (7-1, 4-0) defeated the Titans (5-4, 2-2). Ashlyn Aaron had 14 kills for the Titans.

Cheney 3, Shadle Park 2: Mairyn O’Regan hammered 18 kills and the visiting Blackhawks (5-4, 1-3) defeated the Highlanders (2-7, 0-4). Chloe Hampton had 37 assists for Shadle Park in the five set battle.

Ridgeline 3, Central Valley 1: Ryan Libey had 12 kills, Amy Rose added 21 assists and the Falcons (6-1, 5-0) defeated the visiting Bears (1-6, 0-3). Abbey Gay had 10 kills for the Bears.

Lewis and Clark 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: Simeon Paradiso had 17 kills, Hailee Biegler added 43 assists and the Tigers (3-4, 3-2) defeated the visiting Bullpups (6-1, 2-1). Noella Migliuri had 35 assists for the Bullpups.

West Valley 3, North Central 0: Hailey Coyler had 14 kills, Grace Rogers added 15 assists and the visiting Eagles (7-2, 4-1) defeated the Wolfpack (1-10, 1-5). Micaela Mendez had eight kills for the Wolfpack.

Clarkston 3, East Valley 0: Carney Augir had 10 kills and the visiting Bantams (4-6, 2-3) defeated the Knights (2-6, 2-3). Elly Good had nine kills for the Knights.

Deer Park 3, Rogers 0: The Stags (5-3, 3-2) defeated the visiting Pirates (0-7, 0-5).