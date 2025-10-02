Sandpoint will get taste of Take3, where rock meets Bach

From staff reports

Classical trio Take3 will take Sandpoint concertgoers “where rock meets Bach.”

Take3 bridges the modern-day gap between the classical sounds of the violin, cello, and piano by venturing into the musical worlds of pop, rock, oldies, country, and Americana. The concept of genre is simply a loose recommendation to this boundary-shattering group.

Founded by violinist Lindsay Deutsch, who has played with esteemed orchestras around the country and can be heard in Netflix’s “The Witcher” soundtrack, the trio performs over 60 interactive shows each season. Take3 has played with orchestras like the North Charleston POPS and Cape Symphony as well as at venues like Rockwood Music Hall and Batavia Fine Arts Center.

Take3 will be performing at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint on Sunday. Tickets starting at $22 can be purchased through the venue website.