UW students chase disrupter out of class

Dahlia Bazzaz The Seattle Times

A man who barged into a psychology lecture at the University of Washington’s Kane Hall on Wednesday, making what appeared to be Nazi salutes and shouting insults, was chased out by students and later arrested by campus police, according to the university.

A video of the incident, which quickly spread across Reddit, shows the man gesturing at the front of the lecture hall. Applause breaks out as several students leap from their seats and follow him out of the classroom.

The clip then cuts to Red Square, UW’s central plaza, where the man is seen backing away from a growing crowd. One woman confronts him directly, raising her middle finger, while dozens of students gather behind her. Another woman runs up and appears to pepper spray the man as he retreats.

Later in the video, the man is surrounded near another building on campus, as students form a circle around him. Security personnel then step in and take him into custody.

In a statement, the university called the classroom disruption “completely unacceptable” and said the individual is not a UW student. “The instructor and several students from the class followed the person until UWPD personnel arrived and took him into custody,” the statement read. “The individual is not a UW student, and we will be issuing a ban from campus.”

UW said the case remains under investigation, with criminal charges pending. The matter will be referred to the King County prosecuting attorney’s office.

“The UW is committed to maintaining a safe and secure environment and will continue to do everything possible to ensure our community’s safety,” the statement said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.