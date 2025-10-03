Apple complies with Justice Department demand to remove ICEBlock app

By Victoria Craw and Eva Dou Washington Post

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Apple has complied with a Justice Department demand that it remove from its app store the ICEBlock app, which allows people to track and anonymously report the activities of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

“We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store - and Apple did so,” Bondi said in a statement. “ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed.”

ICEBlock was launched in April by developer Joshua Aaron amid concerns about the administration’s approach to immigration enforcement. The app’s developers describe it a “crowdsourced” platform that allowed users to anonymously report activity by ICE agents within a five-mile radius and liken it to traffic-warning systems such as Waze.

“We just received a message from Apple’s App Review that #ICEBLOCK has been removed from the App Store due to ‘objectionable content,’” the developer behind the app said in a social media post Thursday. “The only thing we can imagine is this is due to pressure from the Trump Admin. We have responded and we’ll fight this!”

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment. However the company said in a statement Thursday to NBC News, “Based on information we’ve received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store.”

Apple defines its app store as “highly curated,” and the company has removed apps before, but it is rare for the U.S. government to publicly make such requests. In another example of the Trump administration taking an interest in a specific app, Apple and Google reinstated TikTok to their app stores in February after President Donald Trump delayed a law that would ban the app and the Justice Department assured the companies that they would not be prosecuted for making it available.

Apple removed the right-leaning Parler social media app over concerns of potentially facilitating violence following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The company said the app had violated Apple guidelines against encouraging violence and failed to screen “objectionable” material. There is no evidence the company was acting at the government’s request in that case. Parler was later reinstated after it adopted stricter moderation.

Tricia McLaughlin, the Department of Homeland Security’s assistant secretary for public affairs, told The Washington Post in a statement Friday that ICE tracking apps “put the lives of the men and women of law enforcement in danger as they go after terrorists, vicious gangs and violent criminal rings.”

“But, of course, the media spins this correct decision for Apple to remove these apps as them caving to pressure instead,” she said

The app had previously attracted the ire of Trump administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi L. Noem, who had floated the idea of investigations and prosecutions for news outlets who reported on it, without confirming what alleged crimes were committed.

ICEBlock does not store personal data, and posts delete after four hours, its developers have previously said. The Apple app store had previously been recommended as the only place to download it because of fake versions posted by “malicious entities.”

Security researchers and activists have criticized ICEBlock for multiple reasons, including that it does not vet reports of immigration raids. Micah Lee, a former Electronic Frontier Foundation technologist working with immigration activists in Northern California, said last month that the vast majority of witness reports are well-intentioned but turn out to be untrue. Lee also said the app was running outdated software with known, unpatched flaws that would allow hackers to break in and take control of the server. Only after he went public with the specific flaw did the developer patch it.

Apple has sought to gain the goodwill of the Trump administration this year as it faces financial pain from tariffs and a major anti-monopoly case launched by the Biden administration. Apple CEO Tim Cook has pledged this year to invest $600 billion into U.S. jobs and suppliers, in support of Trump’s domestic manufacturing aspirations.

A U.S. district court in New Jersey on Thursday put a stay on the Justice Department’s antitrust case against Apple for alleged monopolization of smartphone markets, after the department requested the suspension, citing the government shutdown. The case will not resume until the Justice Department requests that the stay be lifted.

Reed Showalter, a former Justice Department antitrust official running for Congress as a Democrat in Illinois, criticized Apple on Friday for removing ICEBlock.

“When Apple can decide what you see on your phone, it’s easy for a lawless gov’t to collude with them to silence speech and target the organizers that dare to fight back,” he wrote on X.

U.S. officials have cracked down on threats against law enforcement and ICE agents in recent months amid sweeping immigration raids, vowing to prosecute those who threaten or harm officers. Last month, a gunman opened fire at an ICE field office in Dallas, in an attack law enforcement officials said was meant to harm agents. Two detainees were killed, and no law enforcement agents were injured.

Aaron didn’t respond to a request from The Post for comment. In a statement to 404 Media, he said he was “incredibly disappointed” by Apple’s actions and plans to “fight this with everything we have.”

“Capitulating to an authoritarian regime is never the right move,” he said. “ICEBlock is no different from crowdsourcing speed traps, which every notable mapping application, including Apple’s own Maps app, implements as part of its core services. This is protected speech under the first amendment of the United States Constitution.”

Speaking in July following the launch of the app, Aaron told MSNBC he had designed it as a way of fighting the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics. Asked whether he was worried about becoming a target, he said he was prepared to be demonized, but “we are not purporting violence against anybody. This is simply an early warning system,” he said.

A Post analysis of ICE data shows that unauthorized immigrants with no criminal record are increasingly being targeted, with more than half of those removed from the country since Jan. 20 not having a criminal conviction.