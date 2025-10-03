Artist and teacher Karen Rohn named Idaho K-12 Art Educator of the Year

By Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

POTLATCH — When Karen Rohn graduated from Potlatch High School, she could not wait to get out of her hometown.

Not only did she return years later, but her artistic fingerprints are all over the city she loves, and in the Potlatch School District where she teaches art.

“It’s not really about where you can go and be your best person, what it really is about is learning how to bloom where you were planted,” Rohn said.

Rohn, 62, is being recognized for her influence on her students and the community. She was named Idaho’s K-12 Art Educator of the year by the Idaho Art Education Association. She will be honored during a ceremony today in Nampa.

The award is not just a reflection of her work in the classroom.

Rohn also owns her own art gallery called BlackBird at the Depot, where she sells her paintings and photography. She is also president of both the Potlatch Historical Society and the Washington, Idaho & Montana Depot, and founded the Return to Riverside music festival.

Rohn likes to incorporate her other jobs into her classroom.

For example, she tasked her students with choosing a historic Potlatch building and painting a picture of it using watercolors. She also had her students design logos for the Return to Riverside poster. One Potlatch resident even asked if Rohn could put one of the student’s designs on a T-shirt.

Potlatch Elementary Principal Jill Diamond was one of the people who recommended Rohn for the IAEA award. Diamond said Rohn is “deeply a part of our community” and gives back to the town through her art displays.

Rohn “helps make sure our community is full of art,” Diamond said.