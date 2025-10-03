Fall foliage map shows where leaves are approaching peak color

By Saleen Martin and Janet Loehrke USA Today

October is finally here, and with it comes more fall foliage reaching its peak throughout the U.S.

Each year, as trees begin to store a chemical called chlorophyll, their leaves lose their green coloring, leaving yellow, orange, red, brown, and sometimes purple tints instead.

The changing of the leaves draws nature enthusiasts, often called leaf-peepers, to see the bright colors from Hudson Valley, New York to Boulder, Colorado, and Snoqualmie Valley, Washington.

There are even interactive maps online that help onlookers pinpoint when specific areas in the U.S. will have the largest amount of fall foliage to see. One such site, Smokymountains.com, keeps track of fall foliage, sorting parts of the U.S. into categories such as near peak, peak, and even past peak.

Here’s a breakdown of what U.S. leaf-peepers can expect to see this weekend and early next week.

There are still some areas where leaf-peepers can only see minimal fall foliage, and that will continue over the weekend and until at least Tuesday according to Smokymountains.com.

Areas with minimal fall foliage colors include most of Missouri, most of South Carolina, central California, eastern New Mexico, and northern and western Kansas, Oklahoma, southeastern Nebraska, southern Iowa, southern Illinois, western Tennessee, parts of central North Carolina, northern Georgia, and northeastern Alabama.

Large portions of patchy or partial fall colors are spread throughout the U.S., especially in South Dakota, Nebraska, most of Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

There are also patchy or partial fall colors in the western part of the country, primarily in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, and Nevada.

By Oct. 7, some parts of the U.S. will have already had their peak fall colors on display, such as northeastern Maine, northern New Hampshire, and northern Vermont, central Idaho, and western Montana.

Other parts of the country are nearing their peak, like northeastern Washington, central Oregon, eastern Montana, most of North Dakota, just over half of Michigan, as well as a large portion of Upstate New York.

Meanwhile some parts of the country are full of peak fall colors, including eastern Idaho, southwestern Montana, northern parts of North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Peak fall colors are also heavily concentrated in central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire, and northeastern Pennsylvania.