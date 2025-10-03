Trump gives Hamas a deadline of Oct. 5 to accept Gaza peace deal or ‘be killed’

By Swapna Venugopal Ramaswamy USA TODAY

President Donald Trump announced that he is giving Hamas a deadline of 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 to respond to his proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war before they are “hunted down, and killed.”

“If this LAST CHANCE agreement is not reached, all HELL, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. THERE WILL BE PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST ONE WAY OR THE OTHER,” Trump wrote in post on Truth Social on Oct. 3.

Trump also asked all “innocent Palestinians” to immediately leave the area, saying “Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help.”

Trump said the deal “SPARES THE LIVES OF ALL REMAINING HAMAS FIGHTERS!”

The war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing 1,200 and taking 251 hostages. The death toll in the ensuing Israel-Hamas war has claimed the lives of more than 66,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

“As retribution for the October 7th attack on civilization, more than 25,000 Hamas ‘soldiers’ have already been killed,” wrote Trump. “As for the rest, we know where and who you are, and you will be hunted down, and killed.”

On Sept. 29, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the peace plan during a White House event, warning “it’s going to be a very sad end” if Hamas rejects the deal.

Trump said he was giving Hamas “three to four days” to respond.

The two leaders pitched the announcement as a major breakthrough in a conflict that has seen previous ceasefires fall through and regional tensions skyrocket as Israel continues a punishing campaign that has provoked international outrage over the civilian death toll and humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

Under Trump’s proposal, the war would end and Hamas would release within 72 hours all of the remaining hostages in Gaza who were taken nearly two years ago during a terror attack on Israel.

Gaza would also be redeveloped, with the option for Palestinians who want to remain in the country to stay.