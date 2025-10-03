Week 5 football roundup: Gonzaga Prep remains undeated; Ashton Schwendiman scores three touchdowns for Cheney

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s Greater Spokane League football action.

Ranked No. 2 in the State 4A media poll, Gonzaga Prep expects to get every opponent’s best game. Yet it keeps winning each week by 30-plus points. On Friday, the Bullpups overcame some adversity but put away another GSL foe.

Jonah Keller rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown on eight carries, backup quarterback Andrew Yarno carried 12 times for 72 yards and two scores, and G-Prep beat Lewis and Clark 47-6 to stay perfect at 5-0.

Keller added a 97-yard kickoff return for a TD.

Yarno went 6 of 10 for 67 yards and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Docken, which capped the game’s scoring. Yarno was filling in for senior starter Sam Kincaid, who missed the game with a non-injury matter.

LC (2-3) scored first, as KJ Kinkade hauled in a 35-yard pass from David Conklin in the first quarter. But Keller answered with a 72-yard TD run, and later returned the second half kickoff for a score.

G-Prep rushed for 249 yards as a team.

GSL 4A/3A

Cheney 61, Shadle Park 0: Ashton Schwendiman had seven carries for 70 yards and three touchdowns as the Blackhawks (4-1, 4-1) shut out the visiting Highlanders (1-4, 1-4). Connor Collins went 8 for 9 threw the air for 144 yards and three touchdown passes for Cheney.

Ridgeline 14, Central Valley 13: Riley Owens scored on an 80-yard touchdown pass from Kolton Peil and Jameson Murphy knocked in the go-ahead extra point as the visiting Falcons (2-3, 2-3) topped the Bears (1-4, 1-4). Sharif Wade had 202 passing yards and a touchdown. Tyler Bissell knocked in 43 and 48-yard field goals for CV.

GSL 2A

West Valley 24, Rogers 7: Elijah Newman rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Eagles (4-1, 2-0) beat the Pirates (3-2, 2-1). Jacob Proctor Jr. scored on a 31-yard pass from Everett Long for Rogers.

Pullman 29, East Valley 6: Nicholas Neville had 17 rushes for 152 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Greyhounds (1-4, 1-2) beat the Knights (2-3, 2-1). Connor Stewart had two rushing touchdowns for Pullman. Tarin Fields scored on a 99-yard run for EV.

Deer Park 24, Clarkston 22: The visiting Stags (2-3, 2-1) beat the Bantams (0-5, 0-2).

Nonleague

North Central 34, Riverside 14: Akiylon Washington went 20 of 27 for 220 yards and five touchdown passes and the Wolfpack (2-3) defeated the visiting Rams (1-4) at ONE Spokane Stadium. Adie Wright had eight catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns for NC.

Freeman 41, Lakeside 24: The Scotties (4-1) defeated the visiting Eagles (2-3). No additional information provided.

Northeast A

Colville 41, Medical Lake 0: The visiting Crimson Hawks (5-0,2-0) shut out the Cardinals (0-4, 0-1). No additional information provided.