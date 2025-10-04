Ask the doctors: School lunches should be healthy, fun

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: We have three kids in school, and they’re not always happy with the lunches I’ve been packing. Our 7-year-old is the easiest – he loves his PB&J. But his 9- and 13-year-old brothers are a lot harder. You have mentioned you are parents. How do you deal with school lunch?

Dear Reader: As moms who plan and pack school lunches, your question resonates with both of us. Making sure that kids eat a nutritious and well-balanced lunch is important. A good midday meal supports physical growth, provides energy, improves mood and focus, and bolsters cognitive development. It can also be a pleasurable bright spot in an otherwise long and regimented school day. Yet cracking the code of a healthful lunch that kids will actually enjoy can be a challenge.

The school lunch dilemma is not surprising. Children’s food preferences typically expand and change as they grow older. Don’t be surprised if one day your 7-year-old suddenly rejects the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches keeping him happy right now. The environment of the lunchroom, which can be noisy, chaotic and sometimes rushed, can also make mealtime less than appetizing. Add in the dictates of peer pressure, social media food fads and the siren call of ultra-processed foods, and getting your kids to eat a good lunch can feel like an uphill battle.

We have found it can be helpful to give kids a say in planning their own menus. When they have skin in the game, they are more likely to consume their lunches. Try taking them shopping so they can choose their preferred foods. Then get them involved in the prep and assembly side of things, as well. It can be as simple as washing fruit, portioning out veggies or assembling sandwiches. When packing the lunch, make sure portion sizes are reasonable and that the foods themselves are easy to eat. It’s also important to remember that each element of a packed lunch must be able to survive the bumpy and unrefrigerated journey from home kitchen to school cafeteria without wilting, melting, breaking, leaking or falling apart.

When you’re making a family favorite for dinner, consider doubling the portions. That way, everyone can pack up the extras for a special midday meal the next day. And don’t discount the school’s own lunch programs. If it’s affordable for your family, this is a great way to slip a few days of variety into the lunchtime routine. You and your kids can peruse the menus together and choose the days they will buy their lunches. Whether homemade or purchased, talking over the components of lunch can be a stealth lesson in the basics of nutrition.

Finally, we know we’re talking about lunch here. However, don’t forget about the power of breakfast. Kids who start the day with something balanced and filling are more likely to reach the lunch hour without the kind of hunger that makes you brush aside the healthy options and rip into a bag of chips.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.