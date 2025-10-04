Bad Bunny mocks Fox News in ‘SNL’ monologue over Super Bowl backlash

By Pamela Avila USA Today

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off Season 51 Saturday with Bad Bunny as host.

“It’s good to be back, this is my second time hosting and fourth time being here,” Bad Bunny said during his opening monologue. “I think Marcello (Hernandez) is getting nervous that Lorne (Michaels) has a new favorite Latino.”

The reggaeton star first took on hosting duties in 2023 to viral success (remember that Pedro Pascal skit?) and most recently appeared on the show as the musical guest for the Season 50 finale in May. Bad Bunny’s second stint on “SNL” comes just a week after he announced that he’ll be taking on the biggest stage in music: the 2026 Apple Music Super Bowl halftime show.

“You might not know this, but I’m doing the Super Bowl halftime show and I’m very happy,” he said. “I think everyone is happy about it, even Fox News.”

He then played a montage of Fox News anchors edited to make it sound like they were praising him and saying, “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician, and he should be the next president.”

Statement against backlash, ICE threats

The criticism of the NFL for choosing Bad Bunny to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show next year was swift following the Sept. 28 surprise announcement. For some, USA Today opinion writer Sara Pequeño writes, it felt like “a move that goes against American values (which is ironic, considering Puerto Rico is part of the United States).”

“Does this guy really scream American football to anyone?” conservative influencer Robby Starbuck posted to X. “This isn’t about music, it’s about putting a guy on stage who hates Trump and MAGA.”

Earlier this week, an adviser to President Donald Trump said Immigration and Customs Enforcement may be at the Super Bowl because of Bad Bunny’s performance. Trump’s former 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski made the remarks on YouTuber Benny Johnson’s podcast.

According to Fox News, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem also claimed the administration would be sending immigration officials to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and called the NFL “so weak” for their choice of performer. “I have the responsibility to make sure everybody who goes to the Super Bowl has the opportunity to enjoy it and to leave safely. That’s what America’s about,” Noem said. “We’ll be all over that place.”

After addressing the backlash, Bad Bunny intentionally continued his monologue in Spanish and thanked his Latino fans for the support. “If you don’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,” he said.

Michael Che later mocked the ICE threats during “Weekend Update,” sarcastically quipping that immigration agents would be at the game to “catch all those farm workers who can afford Super Bowl tickets.”

Jon Hamm makes surprise cameo during Bad Bunny monologue





“This time I’m only hosting because I need a rest,” Bad Bunny quipped, referencing how in the past he’s pulled double duty as host and musical guest. “I just finished a 31-show residency in Puerto Rico, and I feel kind of tired because the shows are three hours and there’s a lot of complicated choreography like this.”

After cutting to footage of Bad Bunny limping offstage mid-show during a knee-heavy dance move, the “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” singer went on to say, “My residency was beautiful, everyone loved it.”

“Some celebrities came to my show, and a few of them were on drugs,” he joked. “I don’t want to say who, but this was Jon Hamm,” as “SNL” cut to footage of the “Mad Men” actor dancing his heart out at the show.

“Actually, that wasn’t Jon Hamm, that was Juan Jamon,” Bad Bunny said as the camera panned out to the actor in the audience.

“I think he’s a little obsessed with me.”

Meantime, Bad Bunny isn’t slowing down any time soon. Just weeks after wrapping his sold-out residency at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico spanning 31 nights, his Super Bowl announcement and SNL hosting duties, the “Tití Me Preguntó” artist will kick off his 24-date Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on Nov. 21.