Battle for the 509: Portland-based Lincoln sweeps boys and girls races

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Course records weren’t challenged, but the racing at the Battle for the 509 cross country meet was fast and entertaining nonetheless.

The Lincoln Cardinals, a 6A school out of Portland, swept the boys and girls titles on a beautiful day Saturday afternoon at the Spokane Polo Grounds. The Oregon school accomplished what it wanted, getting a preview of the Nike Cross Regional course national qualifier next month.

One of the top runners in the nation, Ellery Lincoln, led the Cardinals, winning in a time of 17 minutes, 32.5 seconds. Teammate Elyse Henriksen was third, nearly a minute behind (18:25.7).

Lincoln enjoyed the flat course.

“When we previewed it yesterday, I was like, does it get better than this?” Lincoln said. “This is beautiful. It’s super flat, cut grass, packed (surfaces). Just beautiful. I was super excited to come out here and run.”

Lincoln controlled the race from start to finish.

“It’s really about getting out there and competing. I’m super proud of myself today. I really accomplished my goals for the race.”

In between and taking second was Annabelle Carr of Coeur d’Alene Charter (18:11.9). Kyla Roberts of University was the highest-placing Greater Spokane League runner in fifth (18:37.1).

Lincoln finished with 80 points, followed by Gonzaga Prep (104), Ridgeline (117), Mead (124) and U-Hi (131).

The defending champ Coeur d’Alene boys and Lincoln finished with 66 points each. The tiebreaker after the top five runners for each team are scored is the sixth runners for each team. Lincoln nipped CdA by one-hundredth of a second.

CdA was again without its top runner, junior Wyatt Carr, who is recovering from an earlier injury and is expected to return.

Leroy Lozano Majia of Hermiston won in a time of 15:11.7. Less than two seconds behind was dynamic Gonzaga Prep freshman Miro Parr-Coffin (15:13.0).

Parr-Coffin made a charge in the last mile, but was outkicked by Majia in the final 50 meters.

“We were running slow so I just took it out,” Parr-Coffin said. “But props to Leroy. He caught me at the end.”

Sophomore Wyatt Morgenstern led CdA, taking third (15:22.3). He was one of three CdA runners in the top 11.

Had Carr been able to run CdA probably wins going away.

Mead took third with 75 points and Gonzaga Prep was a distant fourth (214).

CdA coach Emry Carr praised his team.

“The kids ran super hard,” Carr said. “We didn’t have anybody run their best, but we had a good day. We’re missing our No. 1 (runner), so you flip that and we win by 25 points.”

Carr was particularly pleased with Morgenstern.

“He’s made a big jump this year,” Carr said. “He’s taken on the responsibility of running up front like that.”

Morgenstern said he never quite got close enough to challenge the top two finishers.

“Almost. I was trying to wait until the 2-mile mark to get going,” Morgenstern said. “I went a little bit early and the lactic acid hit my legs pretty hard. The last bit of the course was pretty hard. The last 400 (meters) was a 400 of regret and despair. We were just barely off the win.”