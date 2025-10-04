Hurricane forecasters watching 2 disturbances in Atlantic

By Jeanine Santucci and Jennifer Sangalang USA Today

After Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda dissipated in the Atlantic, forecasters are watching the tropics for any sign of a storm stirring up that might impact the United States, but things are relatively quiet at the moment.

With just two months to go in the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, a disturbance with a moderate chance of cyclone formation is still far out at sea while an area of low pressure in the Gulf of America, formerly known as Gulf of Mexico, is unlikely to form before it makes its way toward the Texas coast, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.

Another area of possible development near the Florida coast dropped off forecasters’ watchlist on Saturday afternoon, but AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said downpours are still expected over the weekend in the Southeast.

Should another system develop into a tropical storm, it would be named Jerry, which is next on the list of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season names.







What’s brewing in the Atlantic

A weak area of low pressure has formed over the north-central Gulf and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms off the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. This system is expected to move slowly northwestward over the next two days, reaching the coast of Texas by Monday. Development of this system is not expected due to strong upper-level winds.

A tropical wave between the west coast of Africa and Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of the wave is possible over the next few days, and it could become a tropical depression by the middle of next week while moving across the central tropical Atlantic and approaching portions of the Leeward Islands.

If that tropical wave persists, it could slowly start organizing east of the Caribbean Islands and approach later as a potential named storm, AccuWeather forecasters said.

Home stretch of hurricane season





This is the first year in a decade that the U.S. has not experienced a direct hit to land by a hurricane by the end of September, AccuWeather reported.

“So far, the season is running a bit below normal for named storms and hurricanes but above-normal for major hurricanes,” Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach told USA Today.

Still, experts say it’s wise to remain on guard for future activity in the Atlantic. Just last year, seven storms formed in the last two months of the season, including four hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and will last through the end of November. Active hurricane weather typically peaks between mid-August and mid-October.