Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 a.m.: F1: Singapore Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: Cup Series: Bank of America Roval 400 USA
Baseball, MLB playoffs
1:08 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto FS1
5:03 p.m. Detroit at Seattle FS1
Basketball, NBA preseason
5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ESPN
Basketball, WNBA Finals
Noon: Phoenix at Las Vegas ABC
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Dallas at N.Y. Jets Fox 28
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle CBS
1 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Chargers Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: New England at Buffalo NBC
Golf
3:30 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf
9 a.m.: Champions: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Golf
12:30 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Nottingham Forest USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Manchester City USA
Soccer, women’s
10 a.m.: NWSL: Washington at San Diego ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
4 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL
6:15 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Cleveland in England … 700-AM / 105.3-FM
11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle … 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: New England at Buffalo … 92.5-FM
