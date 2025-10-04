The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Auto racing

5 a.m.: F1: Singapore Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: Cup Series: Bank of America Roval 400 USA

Baseball, MLB playoffs

1:08 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto FS1

5:03 p.m. Detroit at Seattle FS1

Basketball, NBA preseason

5:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Golden State ESPN

Basketball, WNBA Finals

Noon: Phoenix at Las Vegas ABC

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Dallas at N.Y. Jets Fox 28

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle CBS

1 p.m.: Washington at L.A. Chargers Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: New England at Buffalo NBC

Golf

3:30 a.m.: DP World: Alfred Dunhill Championship Golf

9 a.m.: Champions: Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS Golf

12:30 p.m.: PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Nottingham Forest USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Brentford at Manchester City USA

Soccer, women’s

10 a.m.: NWSL: Washington at San Diego ESPN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB playoffs

4 p.m.: Detroit at Seattle 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, NFL

6:15 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Cleveland in England … 700-AM / 105.3-FM

11 a.m.: Tampa Bay at Seattle … 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: New England at Buffalo … 92.5-FM

All events subject to change