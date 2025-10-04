Prep roundup: Sienna Breneman scores goal for Deer Park; Cross Country results from Battle for the 509

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports nonleague action from the Greater Spokane League.

Volleyball

Eastmont 3, Central Valley 1: The visiting Wildcats (4-5) defeated the Bears (1-6) in four sets. Campbell Lathan had 17 successful saves and five aces for CV. In addition, Lydia Daines set up 25 scoring plays for the Bears.

Girls soccer

Deer Park 1, Post Falls 0: Sienna Breneman scored goal and the visiting Stags (3-4-1) defeated the Trojans (1-10-2).

Prosser 1, Pullman 0: The visiting Mustangs (4-4-1) defeated the Greyhounds (4-2-2). No details available.

Cross Country - 8th Annual Battle for the 509

Boys - 1, Lincoln 66. 2, Coeur d’Alene 67. 3, Mead 75. 4, Gonzaga Prep 214. 5, Central Valley 240. 6, Hermiston 253. 7, North Central 259. 8, Cheney 260. 9, Sandpoint 280. 10, Sentinel 293.

1, Leroy Lozano Mejia (Hermiston) 15:11.70. 2, Miro Parr-Coffin (GP) 15:13.00. 3, Wyatt Morgenstern (CDA) 15:22.30. 4, Rowan Henry (CDA) 15:25.50. 5, Jovanny Lieb (MEA) 16:26.10. 6, Becks Bird (SP) 15:30.40. 7, Zach Frazier (GP) 15:36.50. 8, Stejer Franklin (MEA) 15:37.20.

Girls - 1, Lincoln 80. 2, Gonzaga Prep 104. 3, Ridgeline 117. 4, Mead 124. 5, University 131. 6, Moses Lake 143. 7, Coeur d’Alene 155. 8, Lewis and Clark 163. 9, Richland 189. 10, Sandpoint 222.

1, Ellery Lincoln (Lincoln) 17:32.50. 2, Annabelle Carr (Cd’A Charter) 18:11.90. 3, Elyse Henriksen (Lincoln) 18:25.70. 4, Talia Bonville (PF) 18:29.40. 5, Kyla Roberts (UNI) 18:37.10. 6, Olivia May (CDA) 18:39.60. 9, Erin McMahon (GP) 19:09.60. 10, Regan Thomas (StG) 19:19.40. 11, Claire Gee (GP) 19:24.40. 12, Claire Philips (MEA) 19:24.40. 13, Emery Sevy (RL) 19:26.30. 14, Samantha Kernie (LC) 19:27.30.