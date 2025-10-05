13 people arrested in Liberty Lake child sex crimes sting

Thirteen people were arrested last week in Liberty Lake as part of a multiagency operation targeting those tied to sexually abusing and exploiting children.

Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, an affiliate of Internet Crimes Against Children, spearheaded the operation, dubbed “Operation Liberty Lake,” according to a WSP news release.

“Our detectives worked tirelessly with our local and federal partners to identify and arrest those who prey on the most vulnerable in our community,” WSP Chief John Batiste said in the release. “Protecting children from exploitation is one of the most important responsibilities we have as law enforcement officers, and we will continue to pursue these offenders relentlessly.”

The primary crimes alleged in the operation were attempted first- and second-degree rape of a child, communication with a minor for immoral purposes and sexual exploitation of a minor.

The individuals arrested were Michael Ferguson, 51, of Spokane; Michael Lewis, 53, of Fernwood, Idaho; Ted Whittaker, 54, Coeur d’ Alene; Jennifer Whittaker, 54, of Coeur d’ Alene; Rocky Dailey, 63, of Greenacres; Trenton Watkins, 24, of Spokane; Marco Bosnich, 42, of Spokane; John Johnson, 37, of Chattaroy; Wesley Georgius, 62, of Coeur d’ Alene; Ilijah Karasek, 24, of Sandpoint; Kyle White, 31, of Spokane; Dylan White, 33, of Rathdrum; and Eric Boomer-White, 21, of Spokane.

Twenty local, state and federal agencies from Washington and North Idaho were part of the operation, including Homeland Security Investigations; FBI; U.S. Border Patrol; Liberty Lake, Post Falls and Spokane police departments; and the Spokane and Stevens County sheriff’s offices, WSP said.

The Spokane County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Eastern Washington’s U.S. Attorney’s Office will review the cases to determine charges.

Since the first operation in 2015, the Missing and Exploited Children Task Force netted more than 360 arrests, according to the release.

Anyone with information related to the suspects in the Liberty Lake operation or leading to the identity of victims potentially involved in these cases is asked to contact the task force at mectf@wsp.wa.gov.